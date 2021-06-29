Farm implements hiring centres to help farmers across state from July 8

ANANTAPUR: The mechanization-cum-hiring centres set up at Rythu Bharosa centres by the Andhra Pradesh government would provide services for agriculturists to hire tractors and other equipment in view of the massive loss of bullocks in Rayalaseema region.

The centuries-old tradition of using bullocks for cultivation suffered massively due to lack of fodder during the drought seasons. Large parts of the region suffered due to lack of fodder to save the livestock for the past few decades.

The programme will be launched from July 8 across the state.

Farmers were unable to feed and protect their bullocks, though these were treated as family members. The lack of fodder due to drought conditions forced them to sell these to slaughterhouses. As a result, large numbers of bullocks have disappeared from Rayalaseema region for the past decade.

Mindful of this, the state government has embarked on an agricultural mechanization scheme. The exclusive programme of providing tractors and other tools at Rythu Bharosa Centres received wide welcome. The scheme will be launched across 10,641 centres.

The agriculture department has made all arrangements for the purpose.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought radical changes in farming operations and announced the setting up of custom hiring centers in rural areas and purchase of machineries in rural areas for benefit of cultivators.

The agriculture department will consult with companies to ensure full transparency in fixing the prices for the machinery. Anantapur joint collector Nishanth Kumar has advised field staff to take necessary steps to set up the hiring centers in the district.