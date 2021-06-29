Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 Farm implements hiri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farm implements hiring centres to help farmers across state from July 8

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 12:29 am IST
The exclusive programme of providing tractors and other tools at Rythu Bharosa Centres received wide welcome
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

ANANTAPUR: The mechanization-cum-hiring centres set up at Rythu Bharosa centres by the Andhra Pradesh government would provide services for agriculturists to hire tractors and other equipment in view of the massive loss of bullocks in Rayalaseema region.

The centuries-old tradition of using bullocks for cultivation suffered massively due to lack of fodder during the drought seasons. Large parts of the region suffered due to lack of fodder to save the livestock for the past few decades.

 

The programme will be launched from July 8 across the state.

Farmers were unable to feed and protect their bullocks, though these were treated as family members. The lack of fodder due to drought conditions forced them to sell these to slaughterhouses. As a result, large numbers of bullocks have disappeared from Rayalaseema region for the past decade.

Mindful of this, the state government has embarked on an agricultural mechanization scheme. The exclusive programme of providing tractors and other tools at Rythu Bharosa Centres received wide welcome. The scheme will be launched across 10,641 centres.

 

The agriculture department has made all arrangements for the purpose.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought radical changes in farming operations and announced the setting up of custom hiring centers in rural areas and purchase of machineries in rural areas for benefit of cultivators.

The agriculture department will consult with companies to ensure full transparency in fixing the prices for the machinery. Anantapur joint collector Nishanth Kumar has advised field staff to take necessary steps to set up the hiring centers in the district.

 

...
Tags: farm implements, farmers, farm tool, tractors, rythu bharosa, andhra pradesh, tractors for hire, rayalaseema
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

The victim was married to Srikanth Reddy, a native of Badvel in Kadapa district, two and a half years ago and the couple has an 18-months-old girl. (PTI Photo)

Husband under arrest for woman's murder after her burnt body found in Ruia hospital

Vijayawada city. (Photo:PTI)

Air quality sensors in 16 junctions soon: VMC

Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana escalates water war; asks Genco to generate 100% hydel power

JNTUs at Anantapur and Kakinada face serious shortage of faculty, including key departments in both graduation and post graduation. (PTI Photo)

Cash-crunch forces varsities to close departments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. (PTI Photo)

BJP MLA asks CM M K Stalin to take steps to free elephant 'Rivaldo'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham