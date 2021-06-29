CM Jagan wants Disha App spread door to door

Participating in the Disha awareness programme at Gollapudi on outskirts of Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underlined that women safety is the top most priority of the state government. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials that they go door to door for creating awareness about Disha Mobile Application and ensure that every woman downloads this app.

Participating in the Disha awareness programme at Gollapudi on outskirts of Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underlined that women safety is the top most priority of the state government.

Towards that, Disha App is like a protective shield for women in danger.

He informed that the unfortunate incident at Prakasam Barrage had enraged him. This made him decided to create awareness about Disha App, which can protect girls and women in danger by alerting police.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that over 17 lakh people have already downloaded the Disha App, which has received four national awards. He wanted the figure of downloads to reach one crore soon. Explaining the features of Disha App, he reminded that 18 Disha police stations have already been set up in the state after Disha Act had been brought in.

The CM said state government has deployed 900 mobile patrolling teams, particularly in sensitive areas, where crimes are likely to occur. A woman police officer has been appointed in each village and ward secretariat. Reiterating that the government gives top priority to women, he pointed out that in the state cabinet, key posts of Deputy Chief Minister and home minister are held by women.

During the event, volunteers demonstrated the use of Disha App in presence of the Chief Minister. In one instance, soon after pressing SoS, Bhavanipuram police responded and reached the location in minutes.

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpasrivani, home minister Mekatoti Sucharitha, panchayati raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, endowment minister Velampally Srinivas, civil supplies minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Transport minister Perni Venkatramaiah, women and child welfare minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Minister's programme coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, DGP Gautam Sawang, public representatives and other officials had been present at the campaign launch.