Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 CM Jagan wants Disha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan wants Disha App spread door to door

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2021, 10:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 10:55 pm IST
Over 17 lakh people have already downloaded the Disha App, which has received four national awards
Participating in the Disha awareness programme at Gollapudi on outskirts of Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underlined that women safety is the top most priority of the state government. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)
 Participating in the Disha awareness programme at Gollapudi on outskirts of Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underlined that women safety is the top most priority of the state government. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials that they go door to door for creating awareness about Disha Mobile Application and ensure that every woman downloads this app.

Participating in the Disha awareness programme at Gollapudi on outskirts of Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underlined that women safety is the top most priority of the state government.

 

Towards that, Disha App is like a protective shield for women in danger.
He informed that the unfortunate incident at Prakasam Barrage had enraged him. This made him decided to create awareness about Disha App, which can protect girls and women in danger by alerting police.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that over 17 lakh people have already downloaded the Disha App, which has received four national awards. He wanted the figure of downloads to reach one crore soon. Explaining the features of Disha App, he reminded that 18 Disha police stations have already been set up in the state after Disha Act had been brought in.

 

The CM said state government has deployed 900 mobile patrolling teams, particularly in sensitive areas, where crimes are likely to occur. A woman police officer has been appointed in each village and ward secretariat. Reiterating that the government gives top priority to women, he pointed out that in the state cabinet, key posts of Deputy Chief Minister and home minister are held by women.

During the event, volunteers demonstrated the use of Disha App in presence of the Chief Minister. In one instance, soon after pressing SoS, Bhavanipuram police responded and reached the location in minutes.

 

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpasrivani, home minister Mekatoti Sucharitha, panchayati raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, endowment minister Velampally Srinivas, civil supplies minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Transport minister Perni Venkatramaiah, women and child welfare minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Minister's programme coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, DGP Gautam Sawang, public representatives and other officials had been present at the campaign launch.

 

 

...
Tags: disha app, andhra pradesh chief minister jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The VMC presently has identified five locations for setting up garbage transfer stations within the city limits for easy transfer of household garbage. (Representational Image: PTI)

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to set up garbage transfer stations

Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

Minister Alla Nani rubbishes Chandrababu Naidu’s charges on Covid care

As per the scheme, 5 kg of rice at the rate of Rs 1 a kg is given to each person of a BPL family, which is considered as living under poverty line. (Representational Image: PTI)

Telangana: PDS rice becomes lucre for all, including beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan Mohan Reddy thanks PM Narendra Modi for support during pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM sanctions Rs 100 Crore to tackle possible 3rd COVID wave

From the sum, the government had already allocated Rs 41.40 crore to procure oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment from Singapore and other foreign countries. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. (PTI Photo)

BJP MLA asks CM M K Stalin to take steps to free elephant 'Rivaldo'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Government gives Rs.6.29L crore stimulus to boost COVID-hit economy

Ms Sitharaman announced a stimulus package for the tourism industry which included five lakh tourist visas to be issued free of charge, once the government resumes issuance. (PTI file image)

MHA hands over Jammu Air Force Station attack case to NIA

Security personnel stand guard outside Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham