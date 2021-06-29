Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 As cases fall, Delhi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As cases fall, Delhi govt asks hospitals to reduce number of Covid beds

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2021, 10:14 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 10:18 am IST
Private hospitals with less than 100 beds can take a call on whether they want to reserve any beds for Covid patients
On Monday, Delhi recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, which took its infection tally to 14,33,993. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 On Monday, Delhi recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, which took its infection tally to 14,33,993. (Representational Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: With daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital showing a declining trend, the Delhi government on Monday asked private hospitals with 100 or more beds to scale down the number of oxygen beds reserved for Covid patients to 30 per cent of their total capacity.

For hospitals with less than 100 beds, the government left it to them whether they want to reserve any beds for Covid patients.

 

On April 18, when Delhi and the rest of the country were battling a ferocious second wave of the pandemic, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had issued an order directing all private hospitals and nursing homes to reserve at least 80 per cent of their beds for Covid patients.

In its order, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, "It has been observed that there are 22,220 vacant Covid beds and there is a rising demand for non-Covid beds for treatment of non-COVID patients."

"Hence, keeping in view the large number of unoccupied Covid beds, the competent authority decided that in private hospitals with 100 beds or more, the number of reserved oxygen beds may be reduced to 30 per cent of the total capacity or three times the occupancy as on June 16, whichever is more," it said.

 

Private hospitals with less than 100 beds can take a call on whether they want to reserve any beds for Covid patients, according to the order.

"Furthermore, the keepers of nursing homes issued temporary registration for COVID-related treatment will reserve 100 per cent of their bed capacity for the same," the order stated.

In case there is a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, "the keepers of all private hospitals/nursing homes providing Covid-related treatment shall immediately augment the number of COVID beds", it added.

 

During the second wave, Delhi witnessed an acute shortage of hospital beds and hospitals scrambled to ensure a steady supply of oxygen for patients.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, which took its infection tally to 14,33,993 while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 24,967, according to health department data.

The city has a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent. Out of the total 23,698 beds for Covid patients, only 1,015 are occupied, the data showed. 

...
Tags: delhi covid positivity rate less than 2%, covid second wave, covid beds, covid-related treatment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A woman is administered the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at an urban health centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

India reports less than 40k new cases after 102 days, recovery rate up by 96.87%

During investigation, a statement of the complainant's account and a copy of the fake cheques were obtained, the police said. (Representational image)

Two held for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 97,500 from MP Sakshi Maharaj's bank account

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol price spikes to Rs 104.90 in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 96.72

Security personnel stand guard outside Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

MHA hands over Jammu Air Force Station attack case to NIA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MHA hands over Jammu Air Force Station attack case to NIA

Security personnel stand guard outside Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Petrol price spikes to Rs 104.90 in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 96.72

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (Photo: PTI/File)

Government gives Rs.6.29L crore stimulus to boost COVID-hit economy

Ms Sitharaman announced a stimulus package for the tourism industry which included five lakh tourist visas to be issued free of charge, once the government resumes issuance. (PTI file image)

Two more drones fired on by Army in Jammu, fly away

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers during his visit to Karu, Ladakh on June 28. (PTI)

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham