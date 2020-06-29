Why is PM CARES fund accepting money from Chinese companies, asks Congress

Chennai: The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of accepting donations for his PM CARES fund from Chinese companies owning popular brands like HUAWEI, TikTok, PayTm, XIAOMI and Oppo.

In a statement on Sunday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal asked why the Prime Minister had received the donations despite over Chinese hostilities on the border.

He alleged that UAWEI had given Rs 7 crore, the company owning TikTok had facilitated a donation of Rs 30 crore, Paytm, having a 38% Chinese ownership, had given Rs 100 crore, XIAOMI had committed Rs 15 Crore and OPPO donated Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES fund.

Accusing the Modi government of sidestepping the brazen Chinese transgressions and occupation of Indian territory in Galwan Valley, PangongTso Lake area, Hot Springs and Depsang Plainsupto Y-Junction, Venugopal said: ‘What is most worrying and alarming for national security is the fact of donations received by Prime Minister Modi from the Chinese Companies.’

He said no one knew the constitution or the operational framework of the PM CARES Fund. ‘The Fund is not even subjected to audit by any public authority including CAG. PMO has gone to the extent of saying this Fund is not a public authority. PM CARES Fund is not even subjected to RTI,’ he said.