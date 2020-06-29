Tamil Nadu cop suspended for social media post on Thoothukudi custodial deaths

Members of the Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) protest in Tiruchy on Sunday, demanding the arrest of policemen responsible forthe custodial deaths of two traders Jayaraj and his son J Bennix, at Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. (DC Photo)

CHENNAI: An Armed Reserve constable suspended for his alleged social media post on the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son- Jayaraj and Bennix- in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district.

Sathish Muthu, an armed reserve constable in Chennai district, had posted some remarks on his social media account on the Sathankulam incident.

According to the police, his remarks had discredited the entire police force.

During the preliminary inquiry, he claimed that his friends had posted the remarks without his knowledge, as he had shared his account login and password with them. Has been placed under suspension as he had behaved irresponsibly’, police said.

In a video message, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) (Crime against Women and Children) M. Ravi has asked the police to keep decorum and not hit the public.

According to SDGP the third degree is not a tool to make an accused confess to a crime. So policemen need to speak politely to lockdown violators and make them understand about its importance instead of shouting at them. The uniform is to serve people and not something that authorises arrogance,” he noted. The ADGP has also asked members of the public to report police harassment to senior officers, the police control room or on the Kavalan app.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner, A.K Viswanathan, speaking to reporters here on Sunday, said there police should strictly follow guidelines and Supreme Court directions on custodial treatment of an accused.

An accused should not be assaulted. The cops should not even use language that could hurt someone. Beating up is wrong, unlawful. We have been insisting this to all officials, personnel and police stations," he added.