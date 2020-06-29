Self lockdown: Hyderabad localities, churches, Jain temples shut down voluntarily

St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad has decided to shut down in view of the spread of coronavirus. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 cases soaring in Hyderabad, citizens are voluntarily deciding to barricade themselves in. Some churches and Jain temples too have decided to close their portals to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents of the Vasavinagar Colony on Sunday joined several other localities across the city in closing entry to outsiders. On Sunday, residents were told that two of the five roads that lead into the colony are being sealed.

Vasavinagar Colony president Telukunta Sathish Gupta said: “We have made a representation to the police department. The latter told us that we can close the roads at our own expense. We are already facing a torrid time due to two positive cases and do not want the numbers to go up.”

Some churches and Jain temples have decided to shut down in view of the coronavirus situation. Many others, including the Chilkur Balaji temple, have not opened though they were allowed to do so on June 8.

Shri Parswanath Jain temple at Charkaman, Charminar, will be closed from Monday, said committee member Praveen Kumar Jain. The Shri Mahaveer Swamy Jain Shwetamber Mandir at Feelkhana will also be closed, though poojas will continue, said Mukesh Jain Chouhan.

St Mary’s Basilica, started with six masses on June 8 but vicar-general Swarna Bernard said it would be closed. St Theresa Church, Erragadda, will shut its doors from Monday, Fr P. Jaya Paul Reddy said.

The Jamiat Ahle Hadees of the twin cities has already urged mosques under its jurisdiction to stop congregational prayers for 21 days.