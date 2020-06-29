97th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

548,669

19,609

Recovered

321,774

11,628

Deaths

16,487

384

Maharashtra164626865757429 Delhi83077526072623 Tamil Nadu82275455371079 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2020 Self lockdown: Hyder ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Self lockdown: Hyderabad localities, churches, Jain temples shut down voluntarily

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2020, 10:43 am IST
With coronavirus cases spreading alarmingly, citizens decide to take their own containment measures
St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad has decided to shut down in view of the spread of coronavirus. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad has decided to shut down in view of the spread of coronavirus. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 cases soaring in Hyderabad, citizens are voluntarily  deciding to barricade themselves in. Some churches and Jain temples too have decided to close their portals to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents of the Vasavinagar Colony on Sunday joined several other localities across the city in closing entry to outsiders. On Sunday, residents were told that two of the five roads that lead into the colony are being sealed.

 

Vasavinagar Colony president Telukunta Sathish Gupta said: “We have made a representation to the police department. The latter told us that we can close the roads at our own expense. We are already facing a torrid time due to two positive cases and do not want the numbers to go up.”

Some churches and Jain temples have decided to shut down in view of the coronavirus situation. Many others, including the Chilkur Balaji temple, have not opened though they were allowed to do so on June 8.

Shri Parswanath Jain temple at Charkaman, Charminar, will be closed from Monday, said committee member Praveen Kumar Jain. The Shri Mahaveer Swamy Jain Shwetamber Mandir at Feelkhana will also be closed, though poojas will continue,  said Mukesh Jain Chouhan.

St Mary’s Basilica, started with six masses on June 8 but vicar-general Swarna Bernard said it would be closed. St Theresa Church, Erragadda, will shut its doors from Monday, Fr P. Jaya Paul Reddy said.

The Jamiat Ahle Hadees of the twin cities has already urged mosques under its jurisdiction to stop congregational prayers for 21 days.

...
Tags: hyderabad curches, hyderabad jain temples, hyderabad coronavirus, self lockdown


