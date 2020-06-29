Lockdown likely in Greater Hyderabad along with daytime curfew

If enforced, the lockdown is likely to allow a two-hour relaxation to enable people to buy essentials. 9DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday tentatively decided to impose a far more stringent lockdown in the Greater Hyderabad municipal limits for at least 15 days in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. However, no date has been announced so far.

The Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation area recorded 816 cases on Sunday.

At a meeting with ministers and top officials, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said the lockdown would yield better results if there is a daytime curfew as well, with a one- or two-hour relaxation for the people to buy essentials.

Sources said the government has to take steps to ensure that airline and train services have to be cancelled in the state. The lockdown will be more or less similar to the 80-day lockdown imposed in the last week of March.

“If we decide to impose the lockdown in GHMC, several issues have to be taken into consideration. If the lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally,” the chief minister said.

According to the chief minister’s office, Rao will finalise the strategy in three to four days. He will also call a Cabinet meeting to discuss the measure.

The lockdown would likely be limited to the GHMC area, which covers parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

There are possibilities of including certain areas of Yadadri-Bhongir, Suryapet and Siddipet districts in its ambit.

Speaking at the review meeting, Rao said that the people should not panic though there is an increase in the number of cases as the government is prepared to provide medical care to all.

Health minister Etala Rajendar, municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and medical department officials were present at the meeting.

Rajendar said, “when compared to the national average, the mortality rate in Telangana state is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is given to the positive patients.”

He told the Chief Minister that thousands of beds were ready in government and private hospitals.

Patients who are in a critical condition will be admitted in hospitals and asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms will be given home treatment. Mr Rajendar said that health officials and medical experts were advocating another 15-day lockdown in the GHMC limits to contain the spread of the virus.

Special Chief Secretary (medical and health) Shanta Kumari in her report said that the average deaths due to Covid-19 at the national level was 3.04 and 1.52 in the state.

Reacting to the views of the officials, Rao said, “Hyderabad is a metropolitan city having more than a crore population. It is but natural that like in other cities the spread of the virus is high.” He noted that the movement of people had increased in Hyderabad with the relaxation of the lockdown.

He said Chennai had also locked down again, and other cities will take similar measures.