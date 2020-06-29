97th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

548,669

19,609

Recovered

321,774

11,628

Deaths

16,487

384

Maharashtra164626865757429 Delhi83077526072623 Tamil Nadu82275455371079 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2020 Lockdown likely in G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown likely in Greater Hyderabad along with daytime curfew

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Jun 29, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2020, 10:12 am IST
Two-hour relaxation likely to be allowed to buy essentials; decision to be taken soon
If enforced, the lockdown is likely to allow a two-hour relaxation to enable people to buy essentials. 9DC Photo)
 If enforced, the lockdown is likely to allow a two-hour relaxation to enable people to buy essentials. 9DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday tentatively decided to impose a far more stringent lockdown in the Greater Hyderabad municipal limits for at least 15 days in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. However, no date has been announced so far.

The Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation area recorded 816 cases on Sunday.

 

At a meeting with ministers and top officials, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said the lockdown would yield better results if there is a daytime curfew as well, with a one- or two-hour relaxation for the people to buy essentials.

Sources said the government has to take steps to ensure that airline and train services have to be cancelled in the state. The lockdown will be more or less similar to the 80-day lockdown imposed in the last week of March.

“If we decide to impose the lockdown in GHMC, several issues have to be taken into consideration. If the lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally,” the chief minister said.

According to the chief minister’s office, Rao will finalise the strategy in three to four days. He will also call a Cabinet meeting to discuss the measure.

The lockdown would likely be limited to the GHMC area, which covers parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

There are possibilities of including certain areas of Yadadri-Bhongir, Suryapet and Siddipet districts in its ambit.

Speaking at the review meeting, Rao said that the people should not panic though there is an increase in the number of cases as the government is prepared to provide medical care to all.

Health minister Etala Rajendar, municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and medical department officials were present at the meeting.

Rajendar said, “when compared to the national average, the mortality rate in Telangana state is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is given to the positive patients.”

He told the Chief Minister that thousands of beds were ready in government and private hospitals. 

Patients who are in a critical condition will be admitted in hospitals and asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms will be given home treatment. Mr Rajendar said that health officials and medical experts were advocating another 15-day lockdown in the GHMC limits to contain the spread of the virus.

Special Chief Secretary (medical and health) Shanta Kumari in her report said that the average deaths due to Covid-19 at the national level was 3.04 and 1.52 in the state.

Reacting to the views of the officials, Rao said, “Hyderabad is a metropolitan city having more than a crore population. It is but natural that like in other cities the spread of the virus is high.” He noted that the movement of people had increased in Hyderabad with the relaxation of the lockdown.

He said Chennai had also locked down again, and other cities will take similar measures.

...
Tags: telangana lockdown, coronavirus, daytime curfew
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A policeman stands guard on a deserted road in Besant Nagar beach, Chennai amid lockdown. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu registers record 3,940 cases in a single day

Home minister Amit Shah visits Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi. PTI photo

No community transmission in Delhi: Amit Shah

St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad has decided to shut down in view of the spread of coronavirus. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Self lockdown: Hyderabad localities, churches, Jain temples shut down voluntarily

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Why is PM CARES fund accepting money from Chinese companies, asks Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Why is PM CARES fund accepting money from Chinese companies, asks Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai salons reopen three months after lockdown

Mumbaikars thronged salons which were thrown open after 3 months of lockdown in the city. (DC Photo- Rajesh Jadhav)

Bye Daddy Bye: COVID-19 patient bids heartbreaking farewell from hospital bed

The patient said he was not given attention although he was suffering breathlessness.

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic: Kapil Sibal

A teacher marks roll number on a desk inside the classroom at a college in Bengaluru. — Satish B

50 prisoners in Maharashtra's Akola jail test COVID-19 positive

Fifty prisoners of the Akola jail and 28 other people in Akola district of Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham