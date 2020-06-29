97th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

548,669

19,609

Recovered

321,774

11,628

Deaths

16,487

384

Maharashtra164626865757429 Delhi83077526072623 Tamil Nadu82275455371079 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2020 Bye Daddy Bye: COVID ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bye Daddy Bye: COVID-19 patient bids heartbreaking farewell from hospital bed

DECCAN CHRONICLE | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 29, 2020, 9:21 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2020, 9:21 am IST
Video raises uncomfortable questions about the quality of care being offered to Covid-19 patients in Telangana hospitals
The patient said he was not given attention although he was suffering breathlessness.
 The patient said he was not given attention although he was suffering breathlessness.

Hyderabad: A short, but desperate cry for help in the form of a WhatsApp video message from a dying man  admitted at the Government Chest Hospital at Erragadda to his father that came to light on Sunday, yet again raising uncomfortable questions on the quality of care being offered to Covid-19 patients.

The gut-wrenching message from a son to his father, ended with the 35-year-old Covid-19 man’s plaintive: “Bye Daddy bye.”

 

The message ended with: “Bye to everyone.” He died soon after recording the message, according to his family. He was admitted on June 24 and died on June 26.

While the family accused the hospital of negligence, Chest Hospital authorities said he had died of cardiac complications, a cause which, according them, is becoming increasingly common, especially among younger patients infected by Coronavirus.

The authorities said that the patient was given medicines and put on supplementary oxygen supply but developed heart-related complications.

“I have been pleading with them to put me on a ventilator for the last three hours,” the man can be heard saying. Though he was fitted with a nasal prong to supplement oxygen supply, it appeared from the video that it was probably not enough.

“I am struggling to breathe and feel like my heart has stopped. They are not listening to me. They are not putting me on a ventilator,” the patient said.

...
Tags: bye daddy bye video, telangana coronavirus, chest hospital erragadda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A policeman stands guard on a deserted road in Besant Nagar beach, Chennai amid lockdown. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu registers record 3,940 cases in a single day

Home minister Amit Shah visits Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi. PTI photo

No community transmission in Delhi: Amit Shah

St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad has decided to shut down in view of the spread of coronavirus. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Self lockdown: Hyderabad localities, churches, Jain temples shut down voluntarily

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Why is PM CARES fund accepting money from Chinese companies, asks Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai salons reopen three months after lockdown

Mumbaikars thronged salons which were thrown open after 3 months of lockdown in the city. (DC Photo- Rajesh Jadhav)

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic: Kapil Sibal

A teacher marks roll number on a desk inside the classroom at a college in Bengaluru. — Satish B

50 prisoners in Maharashtra's Akola jail test COVID-19 positive

Fifty prisoners of the Akola jail and 28 other people in Akola district of Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Boycott of Chinese goods is befitting response by Aatma Nirbhar India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Satellite images show buildup on India-China LAC

This combination of satellite images taken on May 22, 2020 (left) and June 23 Maxar Technologies shows construction in the Galwan river valley near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham