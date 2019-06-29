Cricket World Cup 2019

TN media coordinator sold passes for Rahul's press meet: Karate R Thiagarajan

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
It is believed that Thiagarajan was suspended for raising voice against DMK, poll ally of Congress, during a meeting that was recently held.
Thiagarajan said he has presented his version to Chidambaram and hopes that the former Union Minister will present his case to the higher leadership. (Photo: ANI)
Chennai: Suspended Congress leader Karate R Thiagarajan on Saturday alleged security lapse during party chief Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Chennai, claiming that the state Congress media coordinator sold passes for Gandhi's press meet at a cost of Rs 50,000-1,00,000.

Speaking to media here, he claimed, "Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's media coordinator Gopanna sold passes for Rahul Gandhi's press meet for Rs 50,000-1,00,000. How can this be done? This is a huge security lapse. I will complaint about this to the Police Commissioner."

 

"I had asked Alagiri (party's state president) to call for an investigation on this, why is he quiet?" he added.

On Saturday, Thiagarajan met senior party leader P Chidambaram after he was suspended from the party on account of "frequent anti-party activities and breach of discipline".

Thiagarajan said he has presented his version to Chidambaram and hopes that the former Union Minister will present his case to the higher leadership.

It is believed that Thiagarajan was suspended from the party for raising his voice against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a poll ally of Congress, during a meeting that was recently held.

"In an internal meeting called by Alagiri regarding local body elections, several people raised their voice against DMK, but only my name is running in the papers," said Thiagarajan, when asked about the reason for his suspension.

The disgruntled leader claimed he was suspended from the party without any explanation or a Show Cause notice, and said he would write to Gandhi on the issue of his suspension.

Tags: karate r thiagarajan, congress, rahul gandhi, p chidambaram, dmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


