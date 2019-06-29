Cricket World Cup 2019

Sea levels in India rise by 1.3 mm/year: Government

Published Jun 29, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Rising sea levels can exacerbate impact of tsunami, coastal floods, high waves.
Civic personnel clean the manhole due to water logged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai on Friday. Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. (PTI)
 Civic personnel clean the manhole due to water logged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai on Friday. Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. (PTI)

New Delhi: Sea levels have estimated to have risen by 1.3 millilitres annually along the Indian coasts during the past 40-50 years, the government said on Friday.

In a written response to a question, Union minister for state for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said rising sea levels can exacerbate the impacts of coastal hazards such as storm surge, tsunami, coastal floods, high waves and erosion in the low-lying areas in addition to causing gradual loss of land to the sea.

 

“Recent studies by Indian scientists reveal that the trends of sea level rise is estimated to be 1.3mm/year along the Indian coasts during the last 40-50 years,” Choubey said.

He was standing-in for earth sciences minister Harsh Vardhan who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit.

Some parts of the Indian coastline have been facing erosion and river mouths are experiencing deltaic subsidence, he noted.

“However, it has not been established that these manifestations are only due to rise in sea level,” he said.

