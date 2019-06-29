Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2019 International woman ...
Nation, Current Affairs

International woman boxer allegedly abused, assaulted in Kolkata

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 9:35 am IST
The post was tagged to the Kolkata Police which later said three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.
In a Facebook post later, Suman Kumari claimed that the incident happened at Mominpur area of south Kolkata around 11 am and when he sought help from a policeman standing nearby, he advised her to lodge a complaint to a police station. (Photo: Facebook)
 In a Facebook post later, Suman Kumari claimed that the incident happened at Mominpur area of south Kolkata around 11 am and when he sought help from a policeman standing nearby, he advised her to lodge a complaint to a police station. (Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata: An international woman boxer was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted on Friday by a man when she was going to office in a two-wheeler, police said.

In a Facebook post later, Suman Kumari claimed that the incident happened at Mominpur area of south Kolkata around 11 am and when he sought help from a policeman standing nearby, he advised her to lodge a complaint to a police station.

 

The post was tagged to the Kolkata Police which later said three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Kumari’s assault came within a week after former Miss India Universe Usoshi Sengupta was chased and harassed by miscreants when she and her friend were returning home in an app-cab at night.

Kumari, who recently won the Taiwan Professionals Boxing Championship, said she was first verbally and then physically abused by an unknown man near her residence at Mominpore when she was driving her two-wheeler to office.

 “The incident happened at around 11 am when I was going to office on my scooty and a man came in front of it suddenly in order to board a bus. I managed to apply breaks but the man threw abuses at me and got into the bus,” she said.

Kumari is a temporary employee with the state agricultural department.

“I chased the bus and in the next stop asked the man why he abused me. He came down and started abusing me again and suddenly held my throat. I tried to draw attention of a policeman standing nearby but he did not come forward,” the pugilist said.

“Still I have enough faith on Kolkata Police. So I request KP to look into the matter and restore Law and Order as much as possible. Then only my beloved city will be more safe for the women,” she wrote on her Facebook wall.

The city police, in its Facebook page, said it registered a case basing on her post and, after watching CCTV footages of the area, arrested three persons - Rahul Sharma, Sheikh Firoz and Wasim Khan.

“We have identified and arrested the culprits within an hour Madam; and shall ensure that they are punished.

Regards,” the police said to the boxer in the page.

...
Tags: crime, crime against women, assault, suman kumari, woman boxer
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

22-yr-old man stabs girl, slits his throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly 'symbolic' in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it. (Photo: Facebook)

MP: After Akash Vijayvargiya, another BJP leader threatens officials with bat

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

A six-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man when she was playing near her house in Nowrozabad area of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

50-yr-old man rapes 6-yr-old tribal girl in MP, arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar.
 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Saved lives’: IAF praises Jaguar pilot for averting tragedy in Ambala

The aircraft, with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from the Air Force Station, Ambala for a training mission on Thursday. Immediately after the take off, it encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines. (Representational Image)

UP woman buries 2-month-old daughter, sets house on fire

'She was depressed as her daughter was ill and wasn't responding to any treatment. After her daughter died, she told her neighbour about it and set fire to the house and fled,' the police official told reporters. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

15 including 4 children dead after wall collapse in Pune

An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Royals plan CD of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar songs to mark his centenary

A file photo of scion of the Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar arriving at the Darbar Hall of Mysuru Palace

Now, cloud-seeding from Mysuru

The cloudseeding will add to the pressure in an already congested aerospace. So, the venue was shifted to Mysuru, where the activity will begin in July second week,” he explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham