IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai for next 3 days

New Delhi: Several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour on Saturday with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days.

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius with relative humidity at 89 per cent.

However, due to negligence by the local authorities, two people died and three sustained injuries in separate incidents in the western suburbs due to electrocution on Friday. An investigation into the fatal incidents has been carried out by the police.

The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. Besides, the Mumbai doppler radar also showed 50.46 per cent cloud build-up in the region, predicted India Meteorological Department.

According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, so far Mumbai has recorded 404 mm of rains against the average of 493 mm.

"The off-shore trough along the West Coast and the cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea have kept the Monsoon active to vigorous over Mumbai and nearby coastal areas of Konkan region," the Skymet stated.