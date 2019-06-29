Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2019 I urge Muslims of Ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress: Owaisi

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Rajasthan Police had filed a charge sheet for cow smuggling against Khan, who was allegedly lynched in 2017 by a mob of cow vigilantes.
'When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. It is a condemnable act by the Ashok Gehlot government. I urge the Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting the Congress, which has always betrayed them,' Owaisi said. (Photo: File)
 'When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. It is a condemnable act by the Ashok Gehlot government. I urge the Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting the Congress, which has always betrayed them,' Owaisi said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Muslims in Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress, alleging that the party has betrayed them.

"When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. It is a condemnable act by the Ashok Gehlot government. I urge the Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting the Congress, which has always betrayed them," said Owaisi.

 

Read: 'Disappointed, expected justice from Cong, not chargesheet’: Pehlu Khan’s son

Rajasthan Police had filed a charge sheet for cow smuggling against Khan, who was allegedly lynched in 2017 by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar for allegedly transporting cattle, and his two sons.

Equating Congress with BJP, AIMIM chief said: "Whenever they (Congress) come to power, they become a replica of the BJP. When they are in opposition, they shed crocodile tears."

The police charge-sheeted Khan and his sons -- Irsad (25) and Arif (22) -- under various sections of Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

The charge sheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year, 13 days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government came to power in Rajasthan.

Section 5 of the RBA Act pertains to the prohibition of the export of bovine animals for the purpose of slaughter, while Section 6 states that the transporter is also an abettor and is liable for the same punishment as the person committing the offence.

Section 8 relates to the penalty imposed for such offences, while Section 9 mentions punishment for causing hurt to a bovine animal.

There were two FIRs registered in the case. One was against the mob for beating Khan to death and second against him and his family for transporting cattle (cow) illegally out of the state.

In 2018, the previous BJP government in the state had filed a similar charge sheet against two associates of Khan, who were also attacked by the mob.

The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan. The decision was based on the statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.

55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana and a dairy farmer, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3.

...
Tags: telangana, lynching, alwar lynching, owaisi, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. Besides, the Mumbai doppler radar also showed 50.46 percent cloud build-up in the region, predicted India Meteorological Department. (Photo: File I ANI)

Intensity of rainfall to wear off by Monday in Mumbai: IMD

On the other hand, Sadhvi Prachi slammed the cleric for his statement and hailed the lawmaker, welcoming her into her 'community'. (Photo: Lok Sabha TV)

Muslim cleric slams,TMC MP Nusrat Jahan for wearing 'sari-sindoor-chooda'

The comment comes in the backdrop of the alleged lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand last week. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lynching incidents shouldn't be politicised or given communal colour: Naqvi

Vadakkan's response came after scores of Congress leaders and office bearers put in their papers from the party following Rahul's adamancy to resign from the post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)

Mass resignations of Cong leaders part of 'scripted drama': BJP's Tom Vadakkan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
 

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

'My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend to him and instead fell on him,' one of the members said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rajasthan doctor runs free coaching institute for aspiring medical students

Dr Bharat Saran has been running a coaching institute under the name '50 Villagers' where he teaches 25 underprivileged students from class 11 and 25 students from class 12. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with PM Modi

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison called up Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong leader HK Patil writes to K'taka Home Minister over JSW Steel land row

Patil mentioned that the committee which is headed by MB Patil, should look into the opinion given by the Advocate General. (Photo: ANI)

'Disappointed, expected justice from Cong, not chargesheet’: Pehlu's son

Khan’s family said they were disappointed after learning that Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet against him. They said they had expected justice from the Congress government. (Photo: PTI)

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Asbetos homes could be one of the reasons behind AES deaths in Bihar: Study

Dr Harjeet Singh Bhatti, who was leading the team said that the key reasons aside from heat and malnutrition could be the asbestos homes in which the temperature doesn't go down. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham