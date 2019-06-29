Cricket World Cup 2019

Encephalitis toll rises to 134 in Muzaffarpur

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 7:31 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.
Bihar CM has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease. (Photo: PTI)
Muzaffarpur: Toll due to the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) mounted to 134 in the state on Saturday.

As per the official data, Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 113 deaths while there were 21 deaths at Kejriwal Hospital of the city.

 

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, had termed the AES deaths as "unfortunate" and "a matter of shame for the nation."

The Supreme Court had on June 24 expressed "serious concerns" over the rising number of deaths due to the disease, saying "it is a matter of great concern."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

He has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

...
Tags: shri krishna medical college and hospital, narendra modi, acute encephalitis syndrome
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur


