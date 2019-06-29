Cricket World Cup 2019

Asbetos homes could be one of the reasons behind AES deaths in Bihar: Study

Published Jun 29, 2019
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), is a condition in which the brain gets inflamed and affects children under the age of 10.
Dr Harjeet Singh Bhatti, who was leading the team said that the key reasons aside from heat and malnutrition could be the asbestos homes in which the temperature doesn't go down. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Encephalitis has claimed lives of over 150 children in Bihar. A team of doctors who have treated the children stated that asbestos homes in which they lived could be one of the key factors.

As reported by NDTV, a group of doctors who treated the children suffering from encephalitis in Bihar visited the homes of affected children and conducted an independent study.

 

The group of doctors included those from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who treated the children in Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital in Muzaffarpur district.

Dr Harjeet Singh Bhatti, who was leading the team said that the key reasons aside from heat and malnutrition could be the asbestos homes in which the temperature doesn't go down.

The authorities were supposed to distribute ration or ORS to the children, which the children didn't receive, according to the parents.

As reported by NDTV, the team of doctors also found out that the affected children suffered from a metabolic disorder in which the mitochondria which is known to be the powerhouse of the cell does not function well.

It causes multiple organ failure and high levels of toxic ammonia leading to death.

The team of doctors also ruled out litchi as one of the main reasons for encephalitis deaths.

The main cause for AES is still not known, although the medical professionals say it could be because of the horrific heat wave.

It was also found that the houses that were visited were less hygienic and didn't have safe drinking water.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav faced backlash over his absence from the state when the disease claimed the lives of hundreds of children in Muzzafarpur.

He showed up on Friday and assured that he was constantly following up on the outbreak of the virus and has asked his colleagues to take stock of the situation on a regular basis.

"Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that is why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here," he wrote on Twitter.

