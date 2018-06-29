Tamil Nadu govt school students get few medical seats this year

Of 9,154 students who have appeared from these schools, 1,337 students were qualified through Neet.

Chennai: The Neet coaching to students from government and government-aided schools has made little difference as only eight students from government and government-aided schools are assured of getting MBBS seats this year.

These students got ranks within the top 3000 in the Neet based MBBS rank list that was released on Thursday.

To prepare the students from government and government-aided schools to face Neet exam, the state government has provided Neet coaching to thousands of students in the previous academic year.

Of 9,154 students who have appeared from these schools, 1,337 students were qualified through Neet. But as reported in Deccan Chronicle on June 7, only a handful of students are in with a chance to get MBBS admission this year.

Of 3,328 seats available for state quota this year - 2,447 seats are available in state government medical colleges, 127 seats in Rajah Muthiah Medical College affiliated to Annamalai University, 65 seats in ESIC and 689 seats in self-financing colleges under the state quota.

“Students in the top 3,000 ranks are assured of the medical seats and the candidates between 3,000 and 5,000 ranks also have an outside chance to get MBBS seats,“ sources said. “Around 10 students may get MBBS seats from government and government-aided schools this year,“ they added.

There are totally 16 students from government and government-aided schools who are coming within the top 5,000 ranks.

The MBBS selection committee has received 409 applications from government school students out of which 390 candidates were found eligible and it has received 991 applications from government-aided school students and 930 applicants found eligible.

In 2017, five students - two students in government medical colleges and three students in government quota seats in private medical colleges - got MBBS admissions based on NEET marks.