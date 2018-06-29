Suspend her, take into custody: U'khand CM after row with teacher

In video, Uttarakhand CM is seen losing his temper and directing the police to suspend the teacher, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking transfer from a remote location. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

New Delhi: A 57-year-old widowed school teacher, who went to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat requesting a transfer during a Janata Darbar session in Dehra, landed up in jail after a heated exchange that has been caught on camera and shared online.

In the video, the chief minister is seen losing his temper and directing the police to suspend the teacher, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking transfer from a remote location.

"Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody," the chief minister was heard saying.

In the video clip the teacher is seen screaming at the chief minister and abusing as she is led out of the meeting.

#WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/alAdCY74QK — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

Primary school teacher, Uttara Bahuguna has been working for 25 years in Uttarkashi. Since her husband's death three years ago, she had been asking for a transfer to state capital Dehradun, where her children live.

On Thursday, she went to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's "Janata Darbar" or public hearing hoping that her request would be heard.

Bahuguna told the Chief Minister she had worked in a remote region for the last 25 years and wanted an easier posting.

She said her request was dismissed by the chief minister. She then started arguing and demanding to know why.

"I lost my husband in 2015 and my children stay here (Dehradun). I can't leave my children here. I spoke to the Chief Minister but he did nothing. I asked him the reason. He suddenly raised his hand and said you are a teacher, behave yourself," Bahuguna told news agency ANI today, weeping.

#WATCH Uttara Pant Bahuguna, the teacher who was suspended by #Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat after she argued with him yesterday over her transfer, breaks down while talking about the incident. pic.twitter.com/mex8Z4ofLl — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

Condemning the arrest of the teacher, former chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday demanded a revoke on her suspension.

"Our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 years and no one listened to her. I advise Chief Minister to direct police to release her and revoke her suspension," Harish Rawat told ANI.

