search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Security forces gun down militant in J&K’s Kupwara

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 11:24 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 11:24 am IST
Police official said security forces launched search operation in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.
Police official said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far. (Representational Image)
 Police official said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

 

He said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far.

In another incident, two security personnel were injured after militants hurled a grenade towards an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. 

Further details are awaited.

Tags: army patrol party, search operation, militants dead, encounter in srinagar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fujifilm unveils Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera

The Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera is priced at Rs 9,999 and features in Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray variants.
 

Akash Ambani, Shloka go traditional for pre-engagement bash

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's why British royals are moving out of Buckingham Palace wing

The royal household will “decant” from the east wing of the palace, the public facade which houses the balcony on which Queen Elizabeth and her family appear for significant events, as part a program of urgent work to replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, robot serves up pizzas in France

The robot can deliver one pizza every 30 seconds, which allows it to deliver 120 pizzas an hour when a pizzaiolo can only make 40 pizzas an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now enjoy Amazon Prime membership with Rs 129 per month

The monthly plan offers the same benefits as the annual plan, which includes unlimited free and fast delivery, Bollywood and International titles on Prime Video, Ad-free music streaming on Amazon Prime Music and Prime Exclusive deals.
 

A robot with true artificial intelligence is about to invade space

Cimon has Gerst’s face and voice imprinted in its memory. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police recovers knife 'used' by Major Handa to slit Army officer's wife throat

Army Major Nikhil Handa (in red t-shirt), arrested, in relation to the murder of another Major's wife, from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (Photo: PTI)

3 cops abducted from BJP MP’s residence rescued in Jharkhand

On receiving the information of 'Pathalgarhi' at Anigara, Khunti Superintendent of Police Ashwani Sinha reached the spot with more than 400 police to stop the movement. (Photo: ANI)

Money of Indians in Swiss banks rises 50 per cent to over Rs 7,000 crore

The issue of black money has always been a matter of big debate in India and Switzerland has been long perceived as one of the safest havens for such funds. (Photo: AP | File)

Prime witness in Daati Maharaj rape case receives threats, files complaint

Daati Maharaj has been accused of rape by a woman who used be his follower. (Photo: File | ANI)

Climate change could shave off 2.8 per cent of GDP by 2050: World Bank

About 600 million people in India today live in locations that could either become moderate or severe hotspots of climate change by 2050 under a business-as-usual scenario. (Photo: File | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham