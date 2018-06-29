search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Police recovers knife 'used' by Major Handa to slit Army officer's wife throat

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 11:13 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 11:14 am IST
The investigators also found a lot of pornographic material on Major Nikhil Handa's cell phones.
Army Major Nikhil Handa (in red t-shirt), arrested, in relation to the murder of another Major's wife, from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (Photo: PTI)
 Army Major Nikhil Handa (in red t-shirt), arrested, in relation to the murder of another Major's wife, from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the knife, allegedly used by Major Nikhil Handa to slit the throat of a fellow Army officer's wife, from a spot near the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway.

Traces of burnt clothes were also recovered from the spot, the police said.

 

The investigators also found a lot of pornographic material on Major Handa's cell phones. However, the accused had deleted his chat record and the messages exchanged with the victim, Shailza Dwivedi, the police said, adding that the phones will be sent for a forensic examination.

Shailza Dwivedi's phone, which was broken by the accused, will also be sent for a forensic examination, though an officer said chances of data recovery were slim since its motherboard was badly damaged.

A senior officer, privy to the probe, said a CCTV grab showed that while going towards Meerut, the accused had taken a detour on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway.

The accused was questioned about it and he led the police to the spot, where he had dumped the knife he had bought from Sadar Bazar, the officer added.

The police also recovered the clothes of the accused that he had burnt and will be sending those for a forensic examination, he said.

The police custody of the accused ends today and the investigators are not likely to seek an extension in the court.

The victim's body was found with its throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday.

Read: Army Major made 3,300 calls in 6 months to fellow officer's wife he killed

Initially, the police were informed that a woman had died in an accident, but later, when they inspected the body, it was found that the throat was slit.

The accused had allegedly run his car over the victim's face and body in order to make the incident appear as an accident.

Also Read: Army Major 'obsessed' with officer's wife, killed her for rejecting him

The accused was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Tags: nikhil handa, delhi police, shailza dwivedi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fujifilm unveils Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera

The Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera is priced at Rs 9,999 and features in Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray variants.
 

Akash Ambani, Shloka go traditional for pre-engagement bash

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's why British royals are moving out of Buckingham Palace wing

The royal household will “decant” from the east wing of the palace, the public facade which houses the balcony on which Queen Elizabeth and her family appear for significant events, as part a program of urgent work to replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, robot serves up pizzas in France

The robot can deliver one pizza every 30 seconds, which allows it to deliver 120 pizzas an hour when a pizzaiolo can only make 40 pizzas an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now enjoy Amazon Prime membership with Rs 129 per month

The monthly plan offers the same benefits as the annual plan, which includes unlimited free and fast delivery, Bollywood and International titles on Prime Video, Ad-free music streaming on Amazon Prime Music and Prime Exclusive deals.
 

A robot with true artificial intelligence is about to invade space

Cimon has Gerst’s face and voice imprinted in its memory. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 cops abducted from BJP MP’s residence rescued in Jharkhand

On receiving the information of 'Pathalgarhi' at Anigara, Khunti Superintendent of Police Ashwani Sinha reached the spot with more than 400 police to stop the movement. (Photo: ANI)

Money of Indians in Swiss banks rises 50 per cent to over Rs 7,000 crore

The issue of black money has always been a matter of big debate in India and Switzerland has been long perceived as one of the safest havens for such funds. (Photo: AP | File)

Prime witness in Daati Maharaj rape case receives threats, files complaint

Daati Maharaj has been accused of rape by a woman who used be his follower. (Photo: File | ANI)

Climate change could shave off 2.8 per cent of GDP by 2050: World Bank

About 600 million people in India today live in locations that could either become moderate or severe hotspots of climate change by 2050 under a business-as-usual scenario. (Photo: File | Pixabay)

Better to reject loan than running after defaulters: Madras HC

Justice S Vaidyanathan made the observation in his order rejecting a petition by an aspiring nursing student seeking a direction to the State Bank of India for sanctioning her an education loan after the bank denied it on the ground that her father was a defaulter. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham