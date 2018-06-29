Postponement of 2+2 not over Iran, says MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday said ties with the United States were on a "firm footing" and that there was "nothing to suggest damage to the relationship" between the two countries on account of the Iran issue. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday made it clear---in response to a question at a media briefing--that the postponement of the Indo-US 2+2 dialogue at the foreign and defence ministerial level had nothing to do with the Iran issue. The United States Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday said postponement was due to a "scheduling change (that) was prompted by reasons entirely unrelated to the bilateral relationship". Speculation is rife that the Dialogue may have been postponed due to preoccupation of US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in the US with other events at the end of the first week of July.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the US Embassy said, "Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke last night with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to convey his regret for having to postpone the 2+2 dialogue, which had been scheduled for July 6. This scheduling change was prompted by reasons entirely unrelated to the bilateral relationship. Secretary Pompeo and Minister Swaraj agreed to reschedule the 2+2 dialogue as soon as possible. The U.S.-India partnership is a major strategic priority for the Trump Administration. The United States remains firmly committed to a strong relationship with India."

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar cited the US Embassy statement to dismiss any speculation that divergence of the two countries' stand on Iran had anything to do with the postponement. Reacting to the US Embassy statement, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "After seeing the press statement by the US Embassy, that speculation should have been put to rest.”