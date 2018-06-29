search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao keeps his vow to Goddess Kanaka Durga

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Says will revisit temple if re-elected.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with family members present the nose ring to Goddess Durga in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with family members present the nose ring to Goddess Durga in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled his vow by presenting a gold diamond-studded nose ring to Goddess Kanaka Durga at Vijayawada on Thursday. Mr Rao had vowed during the statehood agitation to present the nose ring if Telangana state became a reality.

Mr Rao was accorded a warm welcome at Gannavaram airport by minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao. After resting for a while at a hotel, Mr Rao and his family went to the temple at 12.50 pm, where they were welcomed by head priest L. Durga Prasad and escorted to the sanctum sanctorum through the raja gopuram.

 

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu enters the sanctum sanctorum from the rear side; Mr Rao became the first CM to enter through the raja gopuram. He presented silk clothes to the goddess and the priests offered prasadam to Mr Rao and his family. Head priest Durga Prasad said that the gold nose stud with 57 diamonds was important because according to the epics when the Krishna river touches the nose ring of Durga it is an indication that the end of the universe is nearing.

Mr Rao offered special pujas and sought the goddesss blessings for the development and prosperity of the two Telugu states. Mr Rao said that he would revisit the Durga temple if he became Chief Minister again. He praised the development of Vijayawada and said the temple had changed a lot. This is Mr Rao’s third visit to Vijayawada but his first to the Kanka Durga temple.  He had previously attended the foundation laying ceremony of AP’s new capital Amaravati and later visited Mr Naidu to invite him to Ayutha Chandi Maha Yagam. 

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, devineni uma maheswara rao, goddess kanaka durga
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram goes on a diet for low-end Android phones

Users will be able to do the essential Instagram stuff such as post photos, stories, and browse other Instagram posts. (Representative Image)
 

MX Player to offer original online content soon

However, MX Player will still continue to support offline video playback for a wide array of file formats. (Photo: MX Player)
 

Woman has brilliant response to catching her fiance in bed with her bridesmaid

She made sure not to miss out on priorities (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World's fattest child who weighed 237 kg loses 63 kg in months following surgery

Side effects from medicines made Mihir weak on his legs (Photo: AFP)
 

After Nick made it ‘official’, Priyanka also 'confirms' relationship on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to Mumbai after their Goa holiday.
 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Charminar turns a waste bin

A.N. Jha, Union Secretary, admires the view from the Charminar with Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and B. Janardhan Reddy, GHMC commissioner. (Photo: P. surendra)

Mumbai plane crash: Witness tried to save burning man, but was helpless

Flame rise out of a burning chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar's Jivdaya Lane, killing 5, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi did not have more than one Indian passport: MEA

Sources said Nirav Modi cannot be arrested abroad unless the Interpol issues a red corner notice against him. (Photo: File)

Money of Indians in Swiss banks rises over 50 pc to 7,000 Cr

The total funds held by all foreign clients of Swiss banks rose about 3 per cent to CHF 1.46 trillion or about Rs 100 lakh crore in 2017. (Photo: AP)

India, US can’t turn blind eye to nations harbouring terrorism: Nikki Haley on Pak

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the members of an Indian think tank in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham