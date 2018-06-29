search on deccanchronicle.com
Govt on path to provide better healthcare to middle class, poor: PM Modi

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
PM Modi dedicated 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and ‘connection motorable tunnel’ between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed upon improving the healthcare system of the country while saying that his government is committed to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of every region.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of National Centre for Aging at AIIMS in the national capital, the Prime Minister said that a healthy nation could be formed only from a healthy society.

 

"In the past four years, there has been a considerable increase in the healthcare system of the country. With the help of central government intervention policy, we are moving in a direction where even the middle class and the poor can get better healthcare service," PM Modi said.

He added that his government is making sure that all modern kinds of equipment are available in hospitals and that there is an improvement in the healthcare facilities in the rural area.

"Under the New India initiative, we are trying to provide better hospitals to the people, with a proper medical facility. Our government is upgrading 58 district hospitals into medical colleges for the same," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis from the country by 2025.

The Prime Minister inaugurated many key projects including a 555-bed super speciality block and a 500-bed new emergency block in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Apart from this, he also dedicated a 300-bedded Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS.

During the same event, PM Modi also inaugurated Motorable tunnel connecting AIIMS to the Trauma Centre.

Tags: narendra modi, aiims, safdarjung hospital, healthcare
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




