search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: Suresh Raina departs as visitors eye big score
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Metro caters to 25 lakh commuters daily, employees can’t strike: Delhi HC

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
After urgent hearing, HC passed interim order saying prima facie, the proposed action of metro staff does not seem to be legal.
Delhi HC restrained DMRC staff from going on their proposed strike from midnight over a number of demands, including pay-scale revision. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Delhi HC restrained DMRC staff from going on their proposed strike from midnight over a number of demands, including pay-scale revision. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained DMRC staff from going on their proposed strike from midnight over a number of demands, including pay-scale revision.

After an urgent hearing, Justice Vipin Sanghi passed the interim order holding that prima facie, the proposed action of the metro staff does not seem to be justified or legal.

 

The court said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is running a public utility service which caters to around 25 lakh citizens of Delhi on a daily basis and sufficient notice has not been given to DMRC and the conciliation proceedings are still in progress.

DMRC moved the urgent petition which was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal who assigned it for hearing before Justice Sanghi.

"... I am inclined to grant ad-interim relief as sought in the application. Accordingly, the respondents (employees) are restrained from going on strike on June 30 or till further orders in the matter," the judge said in its five-page order.

Tags: delhi high court, dmrc, delhi metro strike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Famous Honda robot Asimo dies at the age of 18

The latest model was in its seventh generation and could achieve walking speeds of up to 9km/h. (Photo: Honda)
 

LIVE| Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: Suresh Raina departs as visitors eye big score

(Photo: BCCI)
 

People in open relationships as satisfied as those in monogamous relationships

The result debunks society’s perception of monogamous unions being the ideal relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Was advised cosmetic surgery, says Deepika, shares how depression story helped others

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ is highest-grossing film of the year.
 

1983 or 2011? Ravi Shastri reveals which World Cup triumph was tough for Team India

Ravi Shastri was a part of the Indian team that won its maiden World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev.(Photo: AP)
 

Indian Naval officer all set to sail non-stop, solo for 2018 Golden Globe Race

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 militants gunned down in J&K's Pulwama, youth dies in clashes with security forces

The security personnel managed to pinpoint the location of the ultras but the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Tribal family joins TMC after Amit Shah's visit, BJP cries foul play

TMC said, ''The family felt so threatened that they fled the village and came to Kalighat to seek shelter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Shaky presumption that all deposits tax evaded: Jaitley on Swiss Bank data

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)

List 'key failures' of BJP govt: UP Congress exam asks potential spokespersons

The written test comprised 14 questions, including the number of districts and zones in Uttar Pradesh, the party's poll percentage and the number of seats in previous elections. (Representational Image/AP)

Don’t shut our school: Karnataka students travel 250 kms to request CM Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meets students of Alaghatta government school. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/Namma HDK)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham