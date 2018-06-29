Metro caters to 25 lakh commuters daily, employees can’t strike: Delhi HC

Delhi HC restrained DMRC staff from going on their proposed strike from midnight over a number of demands, including pay-scale revision. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained DMRC staff from going on their proposed strike from midnight over a number of demands, including pay-scale revision.

After an urgent hearing, Justice Vipin Sanghi passed the interim order holding that prima facie, the proposed action of the metro staff does not seem to be justified or legal.

The court said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is running a public utility service which caters to around 25 lakh citizens of Delhi on a daily basis and sufficient notice has not been given to DMRC and the conciliation proceedings are still in progress.

DMRC moved the urgent petition which was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal who assigned it for hearing before Justice Sanghi.

"... I am inclined to grant ad-interim relief as sought in the application. Accordingly, the respondents (employees) are restrained from going on strike on June 30 or till further orders in the matter," the judge said in its five-page order.