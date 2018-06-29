Criminal complaint against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Saifuddin Soz for 'seditious' remarks

A sedition complaint has been filed in a Delhi court against senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A sedition complaint has been filed in a Delhi court against senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz.

A sedition complaint has been filed against Ghulam Nabi Azad for alleged remarks that more civilians were being killed in army operations in Jammu and Kashmir than terrorists.

The plea filed by an advocate has sought action against the politician for offences under sections 124 (sedition), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 505 (1) (spreading rumour about army/navy/air force official which is likely to cause mutiny) of the IPC, claiming that the alleged remarks were painting the Army as killers of innocents which was "nothing less than waging war against the country".

The matter has been listed for hearing on Saturday before a magisterial court in New Delhi.

According to the complaint lodged by advocate Shashi Bhushan, in a TV interview on June 22, Azad had allegedly said the "Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir was killing more civilians than terrorists during military operations in the state."

The complaint also accused the former J&K Chief Minister of spreading hatred and trying to malign the country's image.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz on the other hand backed former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's statement on Kashmiris’ independence.

Earlier, Musharraf had said if given a chance Kashmiris would want to stay independent.

Speaking to ANI, Soz said, "Musharraf said Kashmiris don't want to merge with Pakistan, their first choice is independence. The statement was true then and remains true now also. I say the same but I know that it is not possible."

