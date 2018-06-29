search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cow safari, Rajasthan’s new attraction

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Hingonia Gaushala with 15,000 cows will be the main feature of project.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

JAIPUR: Famous for tiger and camel safaris, Rajasthan will soon have a new attraction for tourists: cow safari. Well, the state, which has taken cow welfare to new heights by setting up exclusive ministry for cow protection and imposed a 20 per cent cess on liquor to fund government owned gaushalas, has come up with this stellar plan. 

The Hingonia Gaushala on the outskirts of Jaipur that was in news for deaths of thousands of cows two years ago has thought of using people's love for cows. It now has nearly 15,000 cows.  Visitors would watch the cows graze in the open land, feed them, clean them, massage them and milk them while temporarily residing at the state-run cow rehabilitation centre. The safari includes climb-up machan huts on trees where visitors can stay. While the cow safari will be free for visitors, tariff will be fixed for staying in the machan huts overnight.

 

According to Radha Priya Das of Akshya Patra Foundation, the safari, which is set to begin after Janmashtami, will take people on bullock carts through the muddy terrain and water bodies of the forest area housing the Hingonia Gaushala.  "The development of huts on trees and a wall around the forest area has begun. The project will be launched on Janmash-tami," said Mr. Das who is in charge of the Gaushala. 

The government had signed a pact with Akshya Patra for maintenance of the Hingonia Gaushala. Development of tourism was a key feature of memorandum of understanding between Akshya Patra and Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Akshya Patra is also developing a breeding centre for ‘desi’ cows for which 30 bulls and 20 cows of the Tharparkar breed have been brought from Bikaner. 

Tags: rajasthan, cow safari, gaushalas




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram goes on a diet for low-end Android phones

Users will be able to do the essential Instagram stuff such as post photos, stories, and browse other Instagram posts. (Representative Image)
 

MX Player to offer original online content soon

However, MX Player will still continue to support offline video playback for a wide array of file formats. (Photo: MX Player)
 

Woman has brilliant response to catching her fiance in bed with her bridesmaid

She made sure not to miss out on priorities (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World's fattest child who weighed 237 kg loses 63 kg in months following surgery

Side effects from medicines made Mihir weak on his legs (Photo: AFP)
 

After Nick made it ‘official’, Priyanka also 'confirms' relationship on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to Mumbai after their Goa holiday.
 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Asian Development Bank ready to help fund Hyderabad projects

A team of officials from ADB met the Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and principal secretary, MAUD, Arvind Kumar, on Thursday to discuss ways to extend financial assistance to various infrastructure projects in city.

Twitter tidies up, counts to drop

Clean-ups do not target any individual, group or organisation or any particular belief, viewpoint or opinion, according to Twitter Spambots are profiles created with algorithms look like human but that automatically follow verified or other high-profile accounts at the point of sign up.

Hyderabad Charminar turns a waste bin

A.N. Jha, Union Secretary, admires the view from the Charminar with Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and B. Janardhan Reddy, GHMC commissioner. (Photo: P. surendra)

Mumbai plane crash: Witness tried to save burning man, but was helpless

Flame rise out of a burning chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar's Jivdaya Lane, killing 5, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi did not have more than one Indian passport: MEA

Sources said Nirav Modi cannot be arrested abroad unless the Interpol issues a red corner notice against him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham