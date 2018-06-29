search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress hits out at BJP for surgical video

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 12:39 am IST
The defence ministry or the Army has not offered any comment on the footage.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away, the Indian Army has been turned into a political tool by both the BJP and the Congress. After some purported video clips of the Army’s September 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were aired on certain media channels on Wednesday, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Thursday, accusing it of using the “blood of soldiers” for electoral gains. 

The BJP hit back saying that the Congress was trying to “lower the Army’s morale” and said it was “no more a mainstream party but a fringe player”.  The ruling party accused the Congress of repeatedly making statements questioning the armed forces’ commitment and claimed that “terrorists and their patrons in Pakistan would be the happiest” with the Opposition party’s stand.

 

Several TV channels had on Wednesday showed video clips reportedly of the surgical strikes which were carried out on terror launchpads across the border in September 2016.  The defence ministry or the Army has not offered any comment on the footage.

Tags: ‪bjp, surgical strike, congress


Related Stories

Cong statements on surgical strikes would 'gladden hearts of terrorists': BJP
2016 surgical strike video out, shows how Army destroyed terror camps


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram goes on a diet for low-end Android phones

Users will be able to do the essential Instagram stuff such as post photos, stories, and browse other Instagram posts. (Representative Image)
 

MX Player to offer original online content soon

However, MX Player will still continue to support offline video playback for a wide array of file formats. (Photo: MX Player)
 

Woman has brilliant response to catching her fiance in bed with her bridesmaid

She made sure not to miss out on priorities (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World's fattest child who weighed 237 kg loses 63 kg in months following surgery

Side effects from medicines made Mihir weak on his legs (Photo: AFP)
 

After Nick made it ‘official’, Priyanka also 'confirms' relationship on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to Mumbai after their Goa holiday.
 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai plane crash: Witness tried to save burning man, but was helpless

Flame rise out of a burning chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar's Jivdaya Lane, killing 5, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi did not have more than one Indian passport: MEA

Sources said Nirav Modi cannot be arrested abroad unless the Interpol issues a red corner notice against him. (Photo: File)

Money of Indians in Swiss banks rises over 50 pc to 7,000 Cr

The total funds held by all foreign clients of Swiss banks rose about 3 per cent to CHF 1.46 trillion or about Rs 100 lakh crore in 2017. (Photo: AP)

India, US can’t turn blind eye to nations harbouring terrorism: Nikki Haley on Pak

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the members of an Indian think tank in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Pilot saved many lives at cost of her own: Praful Patel on Mumbai plane crash

The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham