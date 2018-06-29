search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: Suresh Raina departs as visitors eye big score
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre set to oppose Nikah Halala in SC, believes it is against gender injustice

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 9:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 9:39 pm IST
A Constitution Bench of the top court will hear four petitions challenging the legal validity of the practice in the coming days.
The apex court had last year declared instant triple talaq as unconstitutional. The government had later brought a bill to make triple talaq a penal offence. (Photo: File)
  The apex court had last year declared instant triple talaq as unconstitutional. The government had later brought a bill to make triple talaq a penal offence. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government would oppose in the Supreme Court the practice of 'Nikah Halala', which allows a man to remarry his divorced wife when the top court examines its legal validity in the coming days, a senior Law Ministry functionary said on Friday.

The government believes that the practice is against the principles of gender justice and had made its stand clear in the apex court on the issue, the functionary said. 

 

But the top court had then decided to only take up the issue of instant triple talaq and consider the issues of Nikah Halala and polygamy separately. 

In March, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Centre on the issue of Nikah Halala and polygamy. "The stand is the same ... the Union of India is opposed to the practice. It will be reflected in the Supreme Court," the functionary said. 

The apex court had last year declared instant triple talaq as unconstitutional. The government had later brought a bill to make triple talaq a penal offence. The bill, passed by the Lok Sabha, is pending in the Rajya Sabha. 

It makes instant Triple Talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e- biddat'. 

It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate. 

Under the draft law, instant Triple Talaq in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp -- would be illegal and void. The legal validity of Nikah Halala will now be examined by the Supreme Court. 

A Constitution Bench of the top court will hear four petitions challenging the legal validity of the practice. 

Under Nikah Halala, a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation period called 'iddat'.

Tags: nikah halala, instant triple talaq, supreme court




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Famous Honda robot Asimo dies at the age of 18

The latest model was in its seventh generation and could achieve walking speeds of up to 9km/h. (Photo: Honda)
 

LIVE| Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: Suresh Raina departs as visitors eye big score

(Photo: BCCI)
 

People in open relationships as satisfied as those in monogamous relationships

The result debunks society’s perception of monogamous unions being the ideal relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Was advised cosmetic surgery, says Deepika, shares how depression story helped others

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ is highest-grossing film of the year.
 

1983 or 2011? Ravi Shastri reveals which World Cup triumph was tough for Team India

Ravi Shastri was a part of the Indian team that won its maiden World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev.(Photo: AP)
 

Indian Naval officer all set to sail non-stop, solo for 2018 Golden Globe Race

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj's passport app registers one million downloads in 2 days

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had launched the application, available in Android and iOS platforms, on Tuesday. (Photo: File/ANI)

Metro caters to 25 lakh commuters daily, employees can’t strike: Delhi HC

Delhi HC restrained DMRC staff from going on their proposed strike from midnight over a number of demands, including pay-scale revision. (Photo: File/PTI)

3 militants gunned down in J&K's Pulwama, youth dies in clashes with security forces

The security personnel managed to pinpoint the location of the ultras but the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Tribal family joins TMC after Amit Shah's visit, BJP cries foul play

TMC said, ''The family felt so threatened that they fled the village and came to Kalighat to seek shelter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Shaky presumption that all deposits tax evaded: Jaitley on Swiss Bank data

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham