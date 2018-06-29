search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can’t tolerate Pakistani ‘safe haven’, says Nikki Haley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Washington said both the US and India “must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism”, hailing New Delhi as a “vital strategic partner”.
US envoy to UN Nikki Haley hugs external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 US envoy to UN Nikki Haley hugs external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The United States on Thursday said it would not tolerate the Pakistani government “giving safe haven to terrorists”, adding that the message was being communicated to Pakistan “more strongly than in the past”. Washington said both the US and India “must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism”, hailing New Delhi as a “vital strategic partner”.

The US also said, ”China does not share our (American) commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental freedoms” and that “this makes China’s expansion of loans and investments in countries in the region a matter of concern for many of us.” Washington said that “When America’s and India’s defence and foreign ministers meet they will discuss ways the US can continue to support India as a provider of regional security, particularly in and around the Indian Ocean.”

 

Speaking at an event here, visiting US envoy to United Nations Nikki Haley said: “In this area, the United States is approaching our relationship with Pakistan differently than in the past. We cannot tolerate its government, or any other government, giving safe haven to terrorists.  We are communicating this message to Pakistan more strongly than in the past and we hope to see changes.”

On China, the visiting US dignitary said, “China is an important country. But China does not share our commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental freedoms. This makes China’s expansion of loans and investments in countries in the region a matter of concern for many of us.”   “China’s failure to respect the rights of its people and the rule of law will limit its own ability to grow and prosper over the long term,” said Haley.

Tags: nikki haley, nikki haley india visit, pakistan, terrorism




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram goes on a diet for low-end Android phones

Users will be able to do the essential Instagram stuff such as post photos, stories, and browse other Instagram posts. (Representative Image)
 

MX Player to offer original online content soon

However, MX Player will still continue to support offline video playback for a wide array of file formats. (Photo: MX Player)
 

Woman has brilliant response to catching her fiance in bed with her bridesmaid

She made sure not to miss out on priorities (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World's fattest child who weighed 237 kg loses 63 kg in months following surgery

Side effects from medicines made Mihir weak on his legs (Photo: AFP)
 

After Nick made it ‘official’, Priyanka also 'confirms' relationship on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to Mumbai after their Goa holiday.
 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai plane crash: Witness tried to save burning man, but was helpless

Flame rise out of a burning chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar's Jivdaya Lane, killing 5, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi did not have more than one Indian passport: MEA

Sources said Nirav Modi cannot be arrested abroad unless the Interpol issues a red corner notice against him. (Photo: File)

Money of Indians in Swiss banks rises over 50 pc to 7,000 Cr

The total funds held by all foreign clients of Swiss banks rose about 3 per cent to CHF 1.46 trillion or about Rs 100 lakh crore in 2017. (Photo: AP)

India, US can’t turn blind eye to nations harbouring terrorism: Nikki Haley on Pak

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the members of an Indian think tank in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Pilot saved many lives at cost of her own: Praful Patel on Mumbai plane crash

The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham