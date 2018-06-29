Amarnath yatra halted from Baltal route as heavy rain causes multiple landslides

The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir was on Friday suspended from the Baltal route due to multiple landslides en route caused by heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

A police official said the Kali Mata Track has been damaged due to landslides at multiple places, which has forced suspension of the yatra from Baltal route.

"Restoration work is going on but a slight drizzle is hampering restoration work," the official said.

An official of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said the yatra was going on through the Pahalgam route.

The annual yatra to the 3880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Wednesday and will conclude on 26 August to coincide with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.