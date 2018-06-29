search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Airplane crashed in Mumbai declared 'unserviceable' after UP accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 29, 2018, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
The aircraft that crashed was on its maiden flight in nine years and was transported to Mumbai from Delhi by truck.
Before the flight test, one of the pilots, told her husband that the weather conditions were not favourable for the test run on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Before the flight test, one of the pilots, told her husband that the weather conditions were not favourable for the test run on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar, a congested suburb of Mumbai, killing all four on board and a construction worker on the ground, had been under repair for months before its test flight on Thursday.

The 26-year-old small plane that crashed on Thursday was on its first flight in around nine years, sources to NDTV said, adding that the aircraft was transported from Delhi to Mumbai by a truck.

 

According to reports, after the aircraft met with an accident at Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad in 2009, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had declared it "unserviceable". 

Engineers of Indamer, an aviation repair and maintenance company, had been fixing the Beechcraft King Air C90 model for months.

Before the flight test, one of the pilots, told her husband that the weather conditions were not favourable for the test run on Thursday.

Husband of Captain Maria Zuberi told that his wife called her before the flight test and said that it won’t be flown due to the bad weather.

Also Read: Aviation firm responsible, crash could have been avoided: Pilot's husband

The plane took off for its 50-minute test flight a little after noon from the Juhu Aerodrome. At a height of around 700 feet, the plane was hit by a snag.

Captain Maria Zuberi and her co-pilot Captain Pradeep Rajput’s presence of mind saved a school and several high-rises before crashing into a construction site.

Eyewitnesses recall the crash:

Locals and residents living near the crash site were clueless after hearing a loud noise and seeing a gush of fire following the accident.

"The explosions following the crash and flames leaping in the air were so huge that initially we could not understand what has happened," DNA quoted Prakash S Giri, who lives opposite the construction site where the plane crashed, as saying.

He said that the toll could have been higher had the plane hit any of the high-rises around the area.

"The pilot did not let this happen. I think the pilot purposefully manoeuvred the plane to this site to avoid casualties," Giri added.

Giri said he was having his lunch when he and his family members heard the explosion. They immediately rushed out and saw a burning body near the crash site. “We tried to save the man but the flames had engulfed him so completely that we found ourselves helpless," Giri said, recalling the horror.

According to reports, one of the eyewitnesses said that a man residing on the third floor of a building nearby jumped out from the balcony after the crash, fearing that his building was going to collapse.

Another resident from the neighbourhood, Pushpa Patel said she had just sat down in the balcony of her sixth-floor flat, when she saw "a huge ball of fire", as the plane crashed outside her building. "It left behind a trail of fire, like we see in action movies. I was scared...," Mid-Day quoted Patel saying, adding that, "We are used to planes overhead. But this I will never forget. There were cries and panic and chaos; we couldn't register what was happening, it was all so sudden."

Watch the CCTV footage of the crash:

The CCTV footage from buildings in the area showed how the crash that lead to death of four people on board and a construction worker took place.

 

 

Tags: mumbai plane crash, mumbai, chartered plane crash
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A6+ review: A robust all-rounder

If you are looking for a decent performance smartphone in an Rs 25K budget, then the A6+ could be your best bet.
 

Surgeons create penis for transgender man using skin from his forearm

The operation was performed at the Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

The technology could one day be used to make objects invisible from every direction. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Fujifilm unveils Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera

The Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera is priced at Rs 9,999 and features in Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray variants.
 

Akash Ambani, Shloka go traditional for pre-engagement bash

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's why British royals are moving out of Buckingham Palace wing

The royal household will “decant” from the east wing of the palace, the public facade which houses the balcony on which Queen Elizabeth and her family appear for significant events, as part a program of urgent work to replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won’t be active worker of any film body till innocence proved: Kerala actor Dileep

Dileep was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress in February 2017 and later released on bail. (Photo: File)

Amarnath yatra halted from Baltal route as heavy rain causes multiple landslides

The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

Will get data on black money from Switzerland by 2019: Piyush Goyal

'From January 1, 2018 till end of accounting year, all data will be made available. Why assume this is black money or illegal transactions?', Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Police verification report on passport of couple harassed under examination: Centre

Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, who have been married for 12 years, wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on June 20. (Photo: File/PTI)

Suspend her, take into custody: U'khand CM after row with teacher

In video, Uttarakhand CM is seen losing his temper and directing the police to suspend the teacher, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking transfer from a remote location. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham