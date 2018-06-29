3 militants gunned down in J&K's Pulwama, youth dies in clashes with security forces

The security personnel managed to pinpoint the location of the ultras but the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: Three militants on Friday were gunned down in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and a youth died in clashes between stone-pelters and security personnel near the encounter site, a police official said on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Thumna village after getting information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

Three militants were holed up inside a house. The security personnel managed to pinpoint the location of the ultras but the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house, he said.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the militants after all the civilians were evacuated. All the three ultras were killed, the official said.

Meanwhile, a mob started hurling stones at the security forces involved in the anti-militancy operation. At least five people received pellet or bullet injuries in the security forces action against the protestors, the police official said.

He said one of the injured, 16-year-old Faizaan Ahmad Khan, was declared dead by doctors at a hospital.