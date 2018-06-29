search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

14-yr-old Mumbai girl jumps off eighth floor, onlookers record video

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 5:16 pm IST
The entire incident, which was recorded by some onlookers, has gone viral on the social media.
An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Samata Nagar police station in this connection and the probe is underway. (Photo: Screengrab)
 An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Samata Nagar police station in this connection and the probe is underway. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of a building in Kandivali, a western suburb, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Gardenia Cooperative Housing Society in Thakur village, they said.

 

"Harshika Dhirendra Mayavashi ended her life by jumping off the eighth floor of the building. She stayed on the fifth floor in the same building," an official said. Another official said, when the girl was standing on the parapet wall of the eighth floor, some residents noticed her and tried to stop her.

"When she fell to the ground, people immediately took her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead," he said.

The entire incident, which was recorded by some onlookers, has gone viral on the social media.

"The motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and we are making inquiring with her relatives and friends in this connection. We will also examine her mobile phone and other gadgets," the official said.

The police will also examine her activities on the social media, he added.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Samata Nagar police station in this connection and the probe is underway.

 

(Photo: Screengrab)(Photo: Screengrab)

 

(Photo: Screengrab)(Photo: Screengrab)

 

(Photo: Screengrab)(Photo: Screengrab)

Tags: mumbai, suicide, kandivali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Naval officer all set to sail non-stop, solo for 2018 Golden Globe Race

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Cops try to subdue 8-foot-long alligator outside supermarket in Texas

The video has been shared over a thousand times on social media (Photo: Facebook)
 

4 foods that can cause cancer revealed

Many common, innocent looking food items have also been linked to a range of cancers as well.
 

Woman gives birth to baby boy thanks to uterus transplant from her twin sister

The woman was born without a uterus caused by a congenital malformation (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy A6+ review: A robust all-rounder

If you are looking for a decent performance smartphone in an Rs 25K budget, then the A6+ could be your best bet.
 

Surgeons create penis for transgender man using skin from his forearm

The operation was performed at the Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Criminal complaint against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Saifuddin Soz for 'seditious' remarks

A sedition complaint has been filed in a Delhi court against senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amazon, H&M, others pressing to soften Maharashtra plastic ban: sources

Representatives of companies including Amazon, H&M, Pepsi and Coca-Cola, as well as plastic industry bodies and lobby groups, met with Maharashtra government officials days before the ban came into effect on June 23. (Photo: File)

Going to fly in sick aircraft: Mumbai plane crash victim told father

A 12-seater aircraft crashed in a crowded Mumbai suburb on Thursday killing 5, including four on board and a pedestrian. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Video: Raj Thackeray's party workers thrash cinema hall manager over popcorn price

In a video that is being widely circulated on the internet, MNS workers can be seen slapping and abusing the manager. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Jharkhand HC extends Lalu Prasad Yadav's provisional bail by 6 weeks

Earlier this month, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief returned to Patna from Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for his heart-related problem. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham