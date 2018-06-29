search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

14 killed in 3 fatal air crashes in Maharashtra over past six months

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
A Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 on board crashed off Mumbai coast soon after it took off for ONGC oil installation in Arabian sea on Jan 13.
Of the seven people killed, five were ONGC officers and the remaining two pilots. (Representational Image/DC)
 Of the seven people killed, five were ONGC officers and the remaining two pilots. (Representational Image/DC)

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed three fatal air crashes since the start of 2018, in which a total of 14 people died. Five people, including four who were on-board, were killed when a 12-seater aircraft crashed in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

On January 13, a Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off for ONGC's oil installation in the Arabian sea.

 

The French-made chopper Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, was scheduled to land at the oil rig at Mumbai High but went missing after taking off from the Juhu aerodrome.

Of the seven people killed, five were ONGC officers and the remaining two pilots.

On April 26, an aircraft from the National Flying Training Institute (NFTI) crashed in the Wainganga River near Deori in Tiroda tehsil of Gondia district, eastern Maharashtra, killing two persons on board.

The twin-engine plane DA42 took off around 9:25 am from Birsi but soon dropped altitude and crashed into a cable-car ropeway nearly 20 minutes later over the Wainganga River.

Tags: mumbai plane crash, maharashtra aircraft crash
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A6+ review: A robust all-rounder

If you are looking for a decent performance smartphone in an Rs 25K budget, then the A6+ could be your best bet.
 

Surgeons create penis for transgender man using skin from his forearm

The operation was performed at the Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

The technology could one day be used to make objects invisible from every direction. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Fujifilm unveils Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera

The Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera is priced at Rs 9,999 and features in Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray variants.
 

Akash Ambani, Shloka go traditional for pre-engagement bash

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's why British royals are moving out of Buckingham Palace wing

The royal household will “decant” from the east wing of the palace, the public facade which houses the balcony on which Queen Elizabeth and her family appear for significant events, as part a program of urgent work to replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj assures help to 20 Indians stranded in China

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son's passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto. (Photo: File)

Won’t be active worker of any film body till innocence proved: Kerala actor Dileep

Dileep was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress in February 2017 and later released on bail. (Photo: File)

Airplane crashed in Mumbai declared 'unserviceable' after UP accident

Before the flight test, one of the pilots, told her husband that the weather conditions were not favourable for the test run on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Amarnath yatra halted from Baltal route as heavy rain causes multiple landslides

The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

Will get data on black money from Switzerland by 2019: Piyush Goyal

'From January 1, 2018 till end of accounting year, all data will be made available. Why assume this is black money or illegal transactions?', Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham