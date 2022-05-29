Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2022 Law officers pulled ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Law officers pulled up for ignoring Lok Adalat orders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published May 29, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Supreme Court had reiterated several times that the awards of Lok Adalats could be challenged only by filing a writ petition in the HC
Telangana High Court (DC)
 Telangana High Court (DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday found fault with judicial officers for setting aside awards passed by the Lok Adalats. It observed that when the Supreme Court had reiterated several times that the awards of Lok Adalats could be challenged only by filing a writ petition under Article 226 or Article 227 of the Constitution in the High Court and that too on very limited grounds, it was binding to all courts in the country.

Justice A. Venkateshwara Reddy, while dealing with a petition which complained that the settled law had been violated by a junior civil judge in the Warangal court, observed that the said judicial officer had committed grave jurisdictional error by setting aside the award passed by Lok Adalat in 2006, for which he was not authorised.

 

The Lok Adalat led by the secretary of District Legal Services Authority in Warangal had passed an award in 2006 in a suit for scheduled property by compromising both the parties. However, one of the litigants filed a petition before the Warangal court challenging that award and requested it be set aside. In 2015, while setting aside the award, the principal junior civil judge made observations in the orders stating, “The evidence clearly shows that for the purpose of obtaining the decree of compromise, one of the parties (litigant) kept the life of the husband of the other party under threat and compelled her to sign on terms of compromise. So, the terms of compromise itself are vitiated by coercion. Consequently, the award passed by the Lok Adalat based on these terms of compromise is illegal.”

 

The order and the way the junior civil judge interfered with the AWARD was faulted by the High Court, when it was challenged before it.

Justice Venkateshwara Reddy maintained that the principal junior civil judge usurped the jurisdiction which was not vested in him and the order under revision was beyond the jurisdiction of principal junior civil judge.

...
Tags: telangana high court, lok adalat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Foodies were horrified after a report that a lizard was found in a plate of chicken biryani delivered from a famous biryani outlet. (Representational image)

Some restaurants fail to maintain basic hygiene

TTD board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy (DC)

TTD cancels cashew company contract for poor quality

With the increase in pilgrim influx, the facilities in terms of accommodation and other amenities have been stretched beyond their limit. (representational Image/ DC)

Tirumala witnesses huge summer rush

The Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra entered its third day on Saturday. (DC)

Jagan wave still intact in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rubaiya Sayeed summoned as witness in 1989 abduction case

Rubaiya Sayeed (Facebook)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

India slams OIC for remarks on sentencing Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

Reforms back on track after 2014, India now means business for world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Excise cuts make fuel cheaper

People get their vehicles filled with fuel after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, in Patna, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->