Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2022 Indian startups crea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

PTI
Published May 29, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
Modi also pointed out that the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than those of the USA, UK and many other countries
Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
 Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

New Delhi: Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that even in the phase of the Covid pandemic, Indian startups have been creating wealth and value with entrepreneurs emerging from smaller cities and towns as well.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, the prime minister said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark.

 

"The total valuation of these unicorns is more than USD 330 billion, that is, more than 25 lakh crore rupees. Certainly, this is a matter of pride for every Indian," he said.

"You will also be surprised to know that out of our total unicorns, 44 came up last year. Not only that, 14 more unicorns were formed anew in 3-4 months this year. This means that even in this phase of the global pandemic, our startups have been creating wealth and value," he said.

Modi also pointed out that the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than those of the USA, UK and many other countries.

 

Analysts also say that in the coming years there will be a sharp spike in these numbers, he added.

Noting that the unicorns are diversifying, Modi said they are operating in many fields like E-commerce, Fin-Tech, Ed-Tech and Bio-Tech.

"Another thing which I consider more important is that the world of startups is reflecting the spirit of New India. Today, India's startup ecosystem is not limited to just big cities; entrepreneurs are emerging from smaller cities and towns as well. This shows that in India, the one who has an innovative idea, can create wealth," he said.

 

Modi also stressed the importance of right mentoring when it comes to the world of startups.

"A good mentor can take a startup to new heightscan guide the founders in every way toward the right decision. I am proud that there are many such mentors in India who have dedicated themselves to promote startups," he said.

"It is a matter of great happiness for us that today a complete support system is evolving in the country for startups. I am sure that in the times to come, we will get to see a new flight of progress in the startup world of India," the prime minister said.

 

In his broadcast, Modi also said that India is a rich treasure house of many languages, scripts and dialects.

"Varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is our hallmark. As a nation this diversity strengthens us and keeps us united," he said.

Highlighting examples of diversity, Modi narrated the journey of Kalpana, who has recently passed her class 10th examination in Karnataka.

The very special thing about Kalpana's success is that she did not know Kannada language till some time ago but she not only learned it in three months, but also proved it by scoring 92 marks.

 

He also cited the example of Shripati Tudu, who hails from Purulia in West Bengal and is a professor of Santhali language at the Sidho-Kaano-Birsa University, Purulia.

Tudu has prepared a version of the country's Constitution in his native 'Ol Chiki' script for the Santhali community, the prime minister narrated.

"This is a living example of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. You will also find information about many such efforts furthering this spirit, on the website of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

 

Modi also noted that on June 21, the 8th 'International Yoga Day' would be marked across the globe.

"This time the theme of 'Yoga Day' is - Yoga for Humanity. I would urge all of you to celebrate 'Yoga Day' with great enthusiasm...Also take precautions related to corona. By the way, the situation now is looking better than earlier across the whole world. On account of more and more vaccination coverage, people now are going out more than ever; therefore, a lot of preparations are also being seen all over the world for 'Yoga Day'," he said.

 

"The corona pandemic has made all of us realise the overarching importance of health in our lives and Yoga being a great medium in ensuring the same. People are experiencing how much physical, spiritual and intellectual well being is receiving a boost through yoga," he said. 

...
Tags: prime minister modi, indian startups, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Dravidian or Aryan? Karnataka CM Bommai asks Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Foodies were horrified after a report that a lizard was found in a plate of chicken biryani delivered from a famous biryani outlet. (Representational image)

Some restaurants fail to maintain basic hygiene

Telangana High Court (DC)

Law officers pulled up for ignoring Lok Adalat orders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)

Rubaiya Sayeed summoned as witness in 1989 abduction case

Rubaiya Sayeed (Facebook)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

India slams OIC for remarks on sentencing Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->