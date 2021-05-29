Telangana Cabinet meet to take call on lockdown extension today

Sources said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to achieve a below 5% positivity rate in the state and to continue these restrictions for a few more days to bring Covid under complete control. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet will meet on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the lockdown being enforced across the state from May 12 and take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown further or not.

The ongoing lockdown will end on May 30 and speculations are rife that the state government is in favour of extending lockdown by one or two weeks with more relaxations.

Currently, a 20-hour lockdown from 10 am to 6 am is in force with four-hour relaxation from 6 am to 10 am. The government is reportedly in favour of extending relaxation period

by two more hours from 6 am to 12 noon by enforcing an 18-hour lockdown from 12 noon to 6 am.

The state government had initially imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am from April 20 after the Covid second wave led to a steep increase in coronavirus positive cases and deaths. It was followed by the imposition of a 20-hour lockdown from May 12. The lockdown was initially imposed for 10 days until May 22 and subsequently extended till May 30. These restrictions have contributed to a reduction in Covid positive cases across Telangana.

Sources said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to achieve a below 5% positivity rate in the state and to continue these restrictions for a few more days to bring Covid under complete control.