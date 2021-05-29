Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2021 Kerala to issue COVI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 29, 2021, 11:09 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 11:09 am IST
The details of ID proof which was used at the time of registration in CoWIN will also be documented in the COVID vaccination certificate
Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates. (AP)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced on Friday that it will issue COVID vaccination certificates with passport numbers to those persons who require to go abroad for job or studies and need travel clearance.

An order issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department today stated that many countries have stipulated that a valid COVID vaccination certificate is mandatory for issuance of travel clearance and only those certificates with the Passport number mentioned in it are accepted by the foreign countries during verification.

 

It further stated that as per the current settings in CoWIN portal, the details of ID proof which was used at the time of registration in CoWIN will be documented in the COVID vaccination certificate.

The order mentioned that most of the beneficiaries have used aadhar/other IDs rather than Passport during the registration in CoWIN and during the verification process at the time of
vaccination, hence, passport number is not documented in the COVID vaccination certificate which is issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through CoWIN portal.
This has resulted in a peculiar situation wherein many persons are unable to get travel clearance for going abroad, stated the order.

 

"In all these cases, travel process will be initiated only on production of vaccination completion certificate. Many beneficiaries are at the risk of losing their job if they don't report to work place within the stipulated time frame," read the order.

It further mentioned that most of the countries have not included Covaxin in the approved COVID vaccine list and hence those who have taken Covaxin are facing hindrance in getting travel clearance.

Keeping the above-mentioned circumstances in mind, the Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format (annexed to this Government order) wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates, stated the order.

 

It further informed that the District Medical Officer is authorised as the competent authority to issue such certificate of vaccination in the prescribed format.

Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already cleared Covishield, the same may be given as preference to people travelling abroad, the order stated.

"A person who has taken Covishield and wishes to get travel clearance will be eligible for the second dose of Covishield vaccine after 4 to 6 weeks of the previous schedule. Since currently COVID portal does not permit to administer the second dose of Covishield within a period of less than 12 weeks, this is to be recorded separately by the districts," stated the order.

 

It stated that Covishield vaccine will be provided from the vaccine procured by the State.

As per the order, districts will verify any of the under-mentioned documents while providing vaccines in such instances to ensure that the vaccines are administered to eligible persons only - Live visa, admission document for students or document of Job confirmation/work permit.

 

Tags: vaccine passport, who approval, covaxin, vaccine for travellers, vaccine certificate
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


