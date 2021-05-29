Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2021 Google, FB, WhatsApp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Google, FB, WhatsApp share details with IT Ministry; Twitter yet to follow

PTI
Published May 29, 2021, 9:51 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 9:51 am IST
On Thursday, the row over Twitter's handling of certain messages had escalated into an all-out war of words
Twitter had marked several tweets by ruling BJP leaders on an alleged strategy document of Opposition to target the government over COVID as containing 'manipulated media', which prompted the police to visit its offices late on Monday. (PTI)
 Twitter had marked several tweets by ruling BJP leaders on an alleged strategy document of Opposition to target the government over COVID as containing 'manipulated media', which prompted the police to visit its offices late on Monday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Large social media companies like Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have shared details with the IT Ministry as per requirement of the new digital rules, but Twitter is still not following the norms, government sources said.

Twitter has not sent details of chief compliance officer to the IT Ministry, and shared details of a lawyer working in a law firm as nodal contact person and grievance officer, the sources said.

 

This when the IT rules clearly require these designated officers of the significant social media platforms to be employees of the company and resident in India, they pointed out.

Meanwhile, most of the large social media platforms have shared details of chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and grievance officer with the ministry, as laid down under the new rules, sources said.

Significant social media intermediaries, including Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn, have shared details with the ministry as per the requirement of the IT norms that came into effect earlier this week.

 

However, Twitter has not yet complied with the IT rules, they said.

After a strong response from the government on Thursday, Twitter sent a communication sharing details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their nodal contact person and grievance officer.

On Thursday, the row over Twitter's handling of certain messages had escalated into an all-out war of words, with the government saying the messaging platform was levelling baseless and false allegations to defame India and dictating terms to the world's largest democracy.

 

It started with Twitter calling the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of "intimidation" -- a statement which met with vociferous protests from both the government and the Delhi Police.

While the government called it "totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India", Delhi Police said the statement was "mendacious" and designed to impede a lawful inquiry.

Twitter had marked several tweets by ruling BJP leaders on an alleged strategy document of Opposition to target the government over COVID as containing 'manipulated media', which prompted the police to visit its offices late on Monday.

 

Twitter said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticised the new IT rules and regulations that it said "inhibit free, open public conversation."

The government slammed Twitter's remarks on alleged intimidation and threat to free speech and in a strongly-worded counter said the micro-blogging platform had sought to undermine India's legal system through its actions and deliberate defiance.

Under the new rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the originator of a flagged message as well as conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

 

The Centre has said the new rules are designed to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms, and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal.

Non-compliance with rules would result in these platforms losing their intermediary status that provides them immunity from liabilities over any third-party data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

After the new norms came into effect on May 26, the IT Ministry had turned up the heat on significant social media companies, asking them to immediately report compliance and provide details of the three key officials appointed.

 

...
Tags: it ministry, social media restriction, twitter india, delhi police, google, facebook, whatsapp, new digital rules


Latest From Nation

Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates. (AP)

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

The show-cause notice asked Virinchi Hospital to submit a detailed explanation to the notice within 24 hours. (Image: virinchihospitals.com)

Private hospital in Hyderabad loses Covid treatment license for violating protocols

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive. (Photo: PTI)

New born tests positive for COVID despite mother being negative in Varanasi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. (PTI Photo)

Vaccine, COVID-19 important part of discussions in the US: Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown paying-off, Covid cases on the decline: Telangana DGP

A file photo shows an effigy on coronavirus in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court takes note of children orphaned due to COVID

A vacation bench directed district administrations to identify orphan children and upload their data on NCPCR website by Saturday evening. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka launches city-wide sewage surveillance system to track virus early

The Precision Health Platform in Bengaluru will test sewage from both sewered and non-sewered waste-water. (Representational Image/PTI)

East Godavari Collector inaugurates Covid care centre voluntarily built by villagers

East Godavari Collector D Muralidhar Reddy at the covid care centre. (Photo: ANI)

New social media guidelines faulty: Experts

The government, while issuing the guidelines, raised several issues regarding misuse of social media. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham