Despite Covid, development galore in AP: Ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 29, 2021, 11:28 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 11:28 pm IST
Say Rs 95,528.50 crore directly credited to beneficiaries under DBT in two years
The YSRC ministers and legislators stated that from assuming office in the summer of 2019, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the two years, has changed the grammar of governance. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)
 The YSRC ministers and legislators stated that from assuming office in the summer of 2019, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the two years, has changed the grammar of governance. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) turned as a boon to the beneficiaries in the past two years with the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh directly crediting Rs 95,528.50 crore into the accounts with no role of middlemen. The YSR Congress leaders said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assumed charge as Chief Minister of AP on 30 May 2019 but unfortunately Covid-19 broke out in March 2020 hence their government spent the majority of 14 months on the containment of pandemic in the past two years. The YSRC government created a new record by door delivering welfare schemes as nowhere in the country.

The YSRC ministers and legislators stated that from assuming office in the summer of 2019, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the two years, has changed the grammar of governance, delivered social justice system, empowered weaker sections and women, even while weathering the stormy pandemic effectively besides steering YSRC to landslide in local body elections.

 

Explaining about the honesty of Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Venkateswara Rao and ruling party legislators said in the past two years, the state government had directly credited Rs 95,528.50 crore into the beneficiaries accounts with no role of middlemen and indirectly spent over Rs 36,197.05 crore on Sampoorna Poshana, free power to farmers, Goru Muddha and many more schemes, aggregating to Rs 1.31 lakh crores. The pensions and other welfare services are being door delivered to beneficiaries through village and ward volunteers on the first of every month, rain or shine. They stated that seeing the plight of the poor in the 3,648 km padayatra, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought a manifesto and nearly fulfilled all promises in two years.

 

Towards Jagananna Amma Vodi alone, the government had credited Rs 13,022.90 crores directly in mothers' accounts of 44,48,865 students. Further, the state government had decided to implement CBSE syllabus from 2021-22 academic year to improve standards of students and further revamp Anganwadis as YSR Free Primary Schools offering PP1, PP2 and Pre-first Class.

The YSRC ministers and legislators stated that in the past two years the government paved the way for social justice. In the municipal elections, 10 out of the 11 Mayor posts were given to weaker sections and six of them went to women who are heading big cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati Municipal Corporations. Of the 86 posts of mayors and chairpersons, 52 are women, logging 60.47 percent, while the normal quota is only 42 posts. Similarly, of the 728 posts of chairpersons and directors to the 56 BC corporations, 368 are women, marking true political empowerment.

 

On the social front, the government had provided 50 percent reservations to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities in nominated posts and prioritised women with 50 percent reservations. On many occasions, the Chief Minister had stated that the true development comes with women empowerment, and the government has kept its word in truly empowering women by assisting with schemes like YSR Aasara,YSR Cheyutha, YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu focusing entrepreneurship in dairy, grocery, and other chosen fields.

 

Tags: jagan government, ysrc government, jagan mohan reddy, ap welfare policies
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


