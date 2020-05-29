Veerendra Kumar, Mathrubhumi MD and former Union Minister no more

KOCHI: MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP, former Union Minister and managing director and chairman of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night. He was 84. A prominent leader of Kerala’s socialist politics and a known writer and orator, Veerendra Kumar’s book titled Haimavatha Bhoovil bagged Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2010.

He was also holding top positions and membership of several media organisations such as Newspaper Society (INS), Press Trust of India (PTI), National Press Institute, Commonwealth Press Union and World Association of Newspapers.

Veerendra Kumar was elected to the Kerala Assembly and the Lok Sabha many times and he was part of both the LDF and UDF coalitions in the state.

His last rites will be performed at his residence in Wayanad. He is survived by wife Usha, three daughters and a son. His son MV Shreyams Kumar is the joint managing director of Mathrubhumi.