Now, a new record every day: Telangana records 158 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and her supporters throw social distancing norms to the winds as she participates in the inauguration of the LB Nagar flyover in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: A total of 158 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, possibly the single biggest one-day spike, taking the total number of cases to 2,256. While the official bulletin listed only 117 new cases for the day, the Covid-19 website of the government showed that the number of cases rose by 158.

The website did not offer any explanation as to where the 41 additional cases came from in the state or when they were diagnosed.

The bulletin said four more persons died from Covid-19 between Wednesday and Thursday evening, taking the toll to 67. No further details of the dead were provided.

In a note that the health department released after the bulletin, it explained the break-up of the 117 new cases: 58 were were from the Greater Hyderabad area, five from Ranga Reddy district, two from Medchal and one from Siddipet district. Fifty one others were deportees from Saudi Arabia and returning guest workers who belong to the state.

Meanwhile, health minister Etala Rajendar, chairing a meeting of doctors from Gandhi Hospital, the primary Covid-19 care facility in the state, urged them to do everything they can to prevent deaths from the disease. It may be recalled that there has been a constant reporting of deaths over the past week or so in the state.

Rajendar said that with the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the number of cases was going up in the state and the daily deaths were a matter of concern. Every effort must be made to prevent deaths, he told the doctors, according to a release from his office.