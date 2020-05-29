66th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

165,387

6,000

Recovered

70,920

1,810

Deaths

4,711

81

Maharashtra59546186161982 Tamil Nadu1937210548148 Delhi162817495316 Gujarat155728003960 Rajasthan80674815180 Madhya Pradesh74534050321 Uttar Pradesh71704215197 West Bengal45361668295 Andhra Pradesh3245213359 Bihar3185105015 Karnataka253381847 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2158194640 Jammu and Kashmir203685927 Odisha16608877 Haryana150488119 Kerala10895558 Assam8801044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2020 Rajya Sabha secretar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha secretariat official tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
Published May 29, 2020, 1:34 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
This is the fourth such case reported in the Parliament complex so far
Parliament building. (PTI)
 Parliament building. (PTI)

New Delhi: A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth such case reported in the Parliament complex so far, sources said.

Out of the four, three were found to have contracted the infection after Parliament resumed operations on May 3 when Lockdown 2.0 ended and were on duty.

 

The director-level officer, who attended work on May 28, was found positive for the infection along with his family members, they said. Two floors of the Parliament's Annexe building have been sealed, the sources added. This is the second case of an official posted in the building testing positive for the infection.

Earlier, an official of the Lok Sabha Secretariat working in the editorial and translation (E&T) services department was found positive for COVID-19.
The first employee posted at Parliament to test positive for the virus was a housekeeper, who had been at home since the Budget Session was adjourned on March 23, the sources said, adding that the other one was a security official.

After the Lok Sabha Secretariat official contracted the disease, the authorities had sanitised the entire premises on the building before resuming operations and continued to take all precautions thereafter.

Employees are now allowed to enter Parliament only after proper screening.
All vehicles are also sanitised before entering the complex.

The sources suggested that there have been a few symptomatic cases of coronavirus among employees working in different secretariats and branches at Parliament and its adjoining buildings.

Government buildings in the vicinity of the Parliament complex such as Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and NITI Aayog, which have offices of several ministries and ministers, were sealed for a day or two following the detection of COVID-19 cases there.

...
Tags: coronavirus in delhi, coronavirus (covid-19), rajya sabha, parliament secretariat


Latest From Nation

Representational image of the future temple at Ayodhya.

India lambasts Pakistan's 'absurd statement' on Ram Janmabhoomi issue

Representational image. (AFP)

India firm in protecting sovereignity at border but engaging with China: MEA

N Ramesh Kumar. (DC File Photo)

Andhra High Court reinstates sacked state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar

MP Veerendra Kumar

Veerendra Kumar, Mathrubhumi MD and former Union Minister no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Trump says Modi in ‘bad mood’. India says Whaaaat!

US President Donald Trump on Thursday. (AFP)

With 4,706 corona deaths, India surpasses China in total fatalities

The latest Covid-19 figures.

India firm in protecting sovereignity at border but engaging with China: MEA

Representational image. (AFP)

Veerendra Kumar, Mathrubhumi MD and former Union Minister no more

MP Veerendra Kumar

Supreme Court orders states to foot the bill for guest workers' travel

A worker's family waits outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to board a train to their native on Wednesday. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham