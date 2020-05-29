No community transmission in Kerala so far, says state health minister

KOCHI: There is no community transmission of coronavirus in Kerala so far, but can’t confirm that the third stage community spread won’t happen here, health minister KK Shailaja has said.

“Most of the expats are coming from virus-dense containment zones and are infected. Though the increasing number of positive cases is not a big concern, the patients’ poor health condition is the major challenge. Most of the Covid patients returning to Kerala are in poor condition with other serious ailments. Such patients will succumb to the infection even before the treatment procedure begins here,” the minister told media persons at Thiruvananthapuram.

The number of virus tests has increased and nearly 3000 tests are being done per day.

Despite the increasing number of fresh cases, the testing and treatment of patients will continue to be free in Kerala.

The minister said that the rate of infection through contact was 30 per cent earlier, which is only 15 per cent now. She added that only two or three cases have been reported with unknown source of infection. "The contact tracing team is working efficiently to track source of each case," she said.

“Health authorities are keeping strict vigil and the number of pneumonia cases is closely being observed to check any sharp increase in any part of the state. Auditing of all deaths with any of the virus symptoms is being done regularly,” she said.

Till May 7, the state had reported only 512 cases and three deaths. But now, the total cases are 1088 and the number of casualties is eight.

One more death on Friday, total deaths eight

A 68-year-old Thiruvalla native who was under treatment at Kottayam government medical college died on Friday. “Maximum efforts were taken to save the life of the patient from Thiruvalla, who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 11, but he couldn’t be saved. The patient had severe diabetes and issues related to obesity,” said the health minister.