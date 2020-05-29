66th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

172,569

7,212

Recovered

81,842

10,944

Deaths

4,971

260

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan81584855184 Madhya Pradesh76454269334 Uttar Pradesh71704215197 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Bihar3275105015 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2020 No community transmi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No community transmission in Kerala so far, says state health minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 29, 2020, 9:39 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 9:39 pm IST
The number of virus tests has increased and nearly 3000 tests are being done per day, she said.
KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala (ANI)
 KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala (ANI)

KOCHI: There is no community transmission of coronavirus in Kerala so far, but can’t confirm that the third stage community spread won’t happen here, health minister KK Shailaja has said.

“Most of the expats are coming from virus-dense containment zones and are infected. Though the increasing number of positive cases is not a big concern, the patients’ poor health condition is the major challenge. Most of the Covid patients returning to Kerala are in poor condition with other serious ailments. Such patients will succumb to the infection even before the treatment procedure begins here,” the minister told media persons at Thiruvananthapuram.

 

The number of virus tests has increased and nearly 3000 tests are being done per day.

Despite the increasing number of fresh cases, the testing and treatment of patients will continue to be free in Kerala.

The minister said that the rate of infection through contact was 30 per cent earlier, which is only 15 per cent now. She added that only two or three cases have been reported with unknown source of infection. "The contact tracing team is working efficiently to track source of each case," she said.

“Health authorities are keeping strict vigil and the number of pneumonia cases is closely being observed to check any sharp increase in any part of the state. Auditing of all deaths with any of the virus symptoms is being done regularly,” she said.

Till May 7, the state had reported only 512 cases and three deaths. But now, the total cases are 1088 and the number of casualties is eight.

One more death on Friday, total deaths eight

A 68-year-old Thiruvalla native who was under treatment at Kottayam government medical college died on Friday. “Maximum efforts were taken to save the life of the patient from Thiruvalla, who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 11, but he couldn’t be saved. The patient had severe diabetes and issues related to obesity,” said the health minister.

...
Tags: kk shailaja, kerala health department, kerala coronavirus updates, coronavirus updates, vande bharat mission
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AP)pt

Railways defends itself, says Shramik Specials can be terminated or rerouted

Other political leaders too have taken up the issue with the Centre, saying that it is against the Constitution not to provide for 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates. Representational Image

Denial of medical seats for OBCs takes political turn

On Friday, Bengaluru registered only 12 fresh cases, but sources of eight cases are not known. PTI Photo

Covid19 cases in Karnataka hit double century mark as 248 test positive on Friday

US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP)

India rejects US mediation in Ladakh standoff, reiterates China issue is bilateral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India rejects US mediation in Ladakh standoff, reiterates China issue is bilateral

US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP)

Railways defends itself, says Shramik Specials can be terminated or rerouted

Representational image. (AP)pt

With 4,706 corona deaths, India surpasses China in total fatalities

The latest Covid-19 figures.

Rajya Sabha secretariat official tests positive for coronavirus

Parliament building. (PTI)

IMD revises forecast, southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham