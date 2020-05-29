66th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

165,387

6,000

Recovered

70,920

1,810

Deaths

4,711

81

Maharashtra59546186161982 Tamil Nadu1937210548148 Delhi162817495316 Gujarat155728003960 Rajasthan80674815180 Madhya Pradesh74534050321 Uttar Pradesh71704215197 West Bengal45361668295 Andhra Pradesh3245213359 Bihar3185105015 Karnataka253381847 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2158194640 Jammu and Kashmir203685927 Odisha16608877 Haryana150488119 Kerala10895558 Assam8801044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2020 India rejects US med ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India rejects US mediation in Ladakh standoff, reiterates China issue is bilateral

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published May 29, 2020, 7:35 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 7:35 pm IST
China too, in a statement on Friday, rejected any US mediation.
US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP)
 US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s foot-in-the-mouth disease again manifested itself on Friday when he claimed that an unhappy Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him on the border dispute with China.

The claim was swiftly denied by Indian government sources who said there had been “no recent contact” between the two leaders and that the last conversation between them was several weeks ago on April 4, on the subject of export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States.

 

A day after India officially made it clear that the border issue with China was a bilateral one, Indian government sources reiterated the official position that New Delhi is in “direct contact” with Beijing to resolve the matter, in what is again being seen as a clear rejection by India of the US President’s recent offer to mediate between the two Asian giants. India and China are currently involved in a military face-off in the Ladakh sector.  

According to reports from Beijing, China too, in a statement on Friday, rejected any US mediation, saying, “We do not need the intervention of the third party”.  

On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), US President Trump told reporters in Washington, “They have a big conflict going with India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people. Two countries with very powerful militaries. And India is not happy, and probably China is not happy. But I can tell you, I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He's not -- he's not in a good mood about what's going on with China.”

Refuting the presidential claim, Indian g overnment sources said, “There has been no recent contact between PM Modi and President Trump. The last conversation between them was on 4 April 2020 on the subject of hydroxychloroquine. Yesterday, the MEA had also made it clear that we are directly in touch with the Chinese through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts.”

On his offer two days ago to mediate between India and China, President Trump further said, “I would do that. You know, I would do that. If they -- if they thought it would help if I were the mediator or the arbiter, I would do that. So, we’ll see.”

Praising PM Modi, the US President said, “They like me in India. I think they like me in India certainly more than the media likes me in this country. And I like Modi. I like your prime minister a lot. He’s a great gentleman. A great gentleman.”

In a move that had set the cat among the pigeons on Wednesday, President Trump had waded into the Sino-Indian border dispute, saying the United States has informed both China and India that it is ready, willing and able to mediate between them on their “raging” border dispute.  It may be recalled that the US President had earlier offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as well but that offer had been rejected by India. Also, China has been extremely wary of any move by the United States to interject in the resolution of disputes in both Asia and the larger maritime Indo-Pacific region.

In his tweet then, President Trump had said, “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute”.

Asked about the offer of US President Donald Trump to mediate between India and China, New Delhi on Thursday had avoided a direct comment on the offer but had indicated that the border issue is bilateral between India and China. In response to a query, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that India is “engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve the issue”.

...
Tags: donald trump, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, the united states


Latest From Nation

File image of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi

Chhattisgarh's first chief minister, Ajit Jogi, dies at 74

Representational image.

IMD revises forecast, southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1

Representational image of the future temple at Ayodhya.

India lambasts Pakistan's 'absurd statement' on Ram Janmabhoomi issue

Parliament building. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha secretariat official tests positive for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Trump says Modi in ‘bad mood’. India says Whaaaat!

US President Donald Trump on Thursday. (AFP)

With 4,706 corona deaths, India surpasses China in total fatalities

The latest Covid-19 figures.

Rajya Sabha secretariat official tests positive for coronavirus

Parliament building. (PTI)

IMD revises forecast, southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1

Representational image.

Chhattisgarh's first chief minister, Ajit Jogi, dies at 74

File image of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham