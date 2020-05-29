66th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

165,387

6,000

Recovered

70,920

1,810

Deaths

4,711

81

Maharashtra59546186161982 Tamil Nadu1937210548148 Delhi162817495316 Gujarat155728003960 Rajasthan80674815180 Madhya Pradesh74534050321 Uttar Pradesh71704215197 West Bengal45361668295 Andhra Pradesh3245213359 Bihar3185105015 Karnataka253381847 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2158194640 Jammu and Kashmir203685927 Odisha16608877 Haryana150488119 Kerala10895558 Assam8801044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2020 India firm in protec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India firm in protecting sovereignity at border but engaging with China: MEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Reiterates border dispute is an internal matter between India and China.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

New Delhi: India remains firm in its resolve to ensure its security and sovereignty at the borders but is engaged with China to peacefully resolve border issues, the external affairs ministry said Thursday.

On steps to resolve the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, New Delhi said there were mechanisms both at the military and diplomatic level to resolve issues, saying the diplomatic engagement “continues both in Delhi and Beijing”.

 

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and China, the MEA avoided a direct response, but indicated the border issue was a bilateral matter between India and China. In reply to a query, MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava merely said India was “engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve the issue”.

The spokesman added Indian troops conduct themselves “responsibly” at the border while “strictly following protocol”. However, sources said despite the conciliatory note by China, there was no shift in the position of Chinese troops in forward areas and the points where they reportedly transgressed the perceived Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“There has been no withdrawal of the Chinese troops and neither there has been addition of any new troops at the LAC. It’s a status quo-like situation,” the sources said.

The Indian Army is on high alert and keeping a close watch on Chinese PLA soldiers at the LAC. The Indian and Chinese armies are also holding brigade-level talks to resolve the Ladakh standoff.

...
Tags: indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, ladakh border, union ministry of external affairs


