66th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

165,387

6,000

Recovered

70,920

1,810

Deaths

4,711

81

Maharashtra59546186161982 Tamil Nadu1937210548148 Delhi162817495316 Gujarat155728003960 Rajasthan80674815180 Madhya Pradesh74534050321 Uttar Pradesh71704215197 West Bengal45361668295 Andhra Pradesh3245213359 Bihar3185105015 Karnataka253381847 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2158194640 Jammu and Kashmir203685927 Odisha16608877 Haryana150488119 Kerala10895558 Assam8801044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2020 IMD revises forecast ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD revises forecast, southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 5:31 pm IST
Most of the districts in Kerala have been getting rains with thunderstorm and gusty winds for the last few days.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

KOCHI:  The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its forecast on southwest monsoon. As per the latest forecast, the annual June to September monsoon  will hit Kerala on June 1. As per the earlier forecast, June 5 was the southwestSouth monsoon’s onset date in the southernmost state.  

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said in its Twitter handle.

 

“The SW monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” it added.

In the wake of forecast for low pressure area over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea, the Kerala government has banned fishing activities along the Kerala coast from Thursday midnight.

Most of the districts in Kerala have been getting rains with thunderstorm and gusty winds for the last few days.

The IMD and several other weather agencies have predicted normal monsoon across the country. The SW monsoon is very crucial for the Indian agriculture and economy as it is the main source of irrigation for more than 50 per cent of agriculture lands.

...
Tags: south west monsoon, heavy monsoon, rainfall in india, kerala monsoon, india meteorological department (imd), imd forecast


