Covid19 cases in Karnataka hit double century mark as 248 test positive on Friday

Bengaluru: The number of COVID-19 positive cases hit double century mark for the second time in a week on Friday, with 248 samples testing positive.

While neighboring Maharashtra contributed over 90% of the positive cases, Bengaluru city is slowly showing dangerous trends of virus spreading into new areas.

On Friday, Bengaluru registered only 12 fresh cases, but sources of eight cases are not known. Worst is that all the new cases are coming from new areas and most of them without proper travel history. The containment zones in the city, which was around 17 and going down a fortnight ago, has suddenly gone up to 26.

On Friday, a vegetable whole sale vendor living between Malleswaram and Yeshwanthpur tested positive for COVID-19. He used to work in Singasandra wholesale vegetable and fruit market. Two days ago, he went to Rajajinagar ESI hospital, where he was tested positve for Coronavirus. He lives with his wife and child. The Health officials are still on the look out for his primary contacts, which seems to be herculean task.

However, when it comes to numbers, Maharastra returnees continue adding to the total tally of the state. Over 190 of 248, who tested positive on Friday have returned from Maharashtra. Worst hit from the menace are Raichur (62), Kalaburgi (61) and Yadgir (60) and all are returned from Maharashtra. While Bengaluru urban registered 12 fresh cases, Udipi has registered around 15 new cases.

Udipi district is facing precarious problem from the samples tested at government run Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru. Most of the samples from Udipi, which is tested positive at laboratory at Wenlock hospital, are testing negative later by other laboratories. Last week, at least two cases, including a pregnant woman sample were tested positive by Wenlock hopital, but later turned negative by other laboratories. Even today, one person from Udipi, whose sample had tested positive at Wenlock laboratory and admitted to hospital, turned negative later.