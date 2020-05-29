66th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

172,569

7,212

Recovered

81,842

10,944

Deaths

4,971

260

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan81584855184 Madhya Pradesh76454269334 Uttar Pradesh71704215197 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Bihar3275105015 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2020 Covid19 cases in Kar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid19 cases in Karnataka hit double century mark as 248 test positive on Friday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2020, 8:27 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 8:30 pm IST
While neighboring Maharashtra contributed over 90% of the positive cases, Bengaluru city is slowly showing dangerous trends
On Friday, Bengaluru registered only 12 fresh cases, but sources of eight cases are not known. PTI Photo
 On Friday, Bengaluru registered only 12 fresh cases, but sources of eight cases are not known. PTI Photo

Bengaluru: The number of COVID-19 positive cases hit double century mark for the second time in a week on Friday, with 248 samples testing positive.
While neighboring Maharashtra contributed over 90% of the positive cases, Bengaluru city is slowly showing dangerous trends of virus spreading into new areas.

On Friday, Bengaluru registered only 12 fresh cases, but sources of eight cases are not known. Worst is that all the new cases are coming from new areas and most of them without proper travel history. The containment zones in the city, which was around 17 and going down a fortnight ago, has suddenly gone up to 26.

 

On Friday, a vegetable whole sale vendor living between Malleswaram and Yeshwanthpur tested positive for COVID-19. He used to work in Singasandra wholesale vegetable and fruit market. Two days ago, he went to Rajajinagar ESI hospital, where he was tested positve for Coronavirus. He lives with his wife and child. The Health officials are still on the look out for his primary contacts, which seems to be herculean task.

However, when it comes to numbers, Maharastra returnees continue adding to the total tally of the state. Over 190 of 248, who tested positive on Friday have returned from Maharashtra. Worst hit from the menace are Raichur (62), Kalaburgi (61) and Yadgir (60) and all are returned from Maharashtra. While Bengaluru urban registered 12 fresh cases, Udipi has registered around 15 new cases.

Udipi district is facing precarious problem from the samples tested at government run Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru. Most of the samples from Udipi, which is tested positive at laboratory at Wenlock hospital, are testing negative later by other laboratories. Last week, at least two cases, including a pregnant woman sample were tested positive by Wenlock hopital, but later turned negative by other laboratories. Even today, one person from Udipi, whose sample had tested positive at Wenlock laboratory and admitted to hospital, turned negative later.

...
Tags: covid-19 karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala (ANI)

No community transmission in Kerala so far, says state health minister

Representational image. (AP)pt

Railways defends itself, says Shramik Specials can be terminated or rerouted

Other political leaders too have taken up the issue with the Centre, saying that it is against the Constitution not to provide for 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates. Representational Image

Denial of medical seats for OBCs takes political turn

US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP)

India rejects US mediation in Ladakh standoff, reiterates China issue is bilateral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India rejects US mediation in Ladakh standoff, reiterates China issue is bilateral

US president Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP)

Railways defends itself, says Shramik Specials can be terminated or rerouted

Representational image. (AP)pt

No community transmission in Kerala so far, says state health minister

KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala (ANI)

With 4,706 corona deaths, India surpasses China in total fatalities

The latest Covid-19 figures.

Rajya Sabha secretariat official tests positive for coronavirus

Parliament building. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham