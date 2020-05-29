AP reports 54 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Construction workers have resumed work near the Yendada junction in Visakhapatnam. The state's tally of coronavirus positive cases is growing due to the spread of the virus among the guest workers. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has registered 54 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of total confirmed infections to 2,841 on Thursday. One more Covid-19 patient from Kurnool died of the pathogen, taking the total death toll to 59.

The state health department, in its bulletin, reported that 824 coronavirus patients are hospital while 1,958 have been discharged. Of 9,858 samples tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 54 tested positive for coronavirus while 45 have been discharged. Among the new cases, four – two from Nellore and one each from Guntur and Chittoor, have links to the Koyembedu market in Tamil Nadu.

The health department also reported 111 cumulative Covid-19 positive cases from foreign returnees. All these cases are active. With regard to cumulative cases from other states, 293 have tested coronavirus positive on Thursday. Of them, 126 are active while 23 have been discharged.

In Visakhapatnam, a pharmacist working for a well-known doctor tested positive for Covid-19 along with his five family members residing in Madhuravada. The doctor and his wife are undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital after both of them tested positive within a gap of two days.

Health officials said the doctor had treated a man from One Town area in the city at his hospital located on the beach road. After the man tested positive for coronavirus, health officials conducted tests on the doctor and his wife. Both tested positive. Health personnel have got busy with the survey of primary and secondary contacts of the pharmacist. Another positive case has been reported from Dandu Bazaar near Jagadamba junction, the hub of positive cases.

In Kadapa district, three new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported. Among them, one is a Kuwait returnee, another is from Tamil Nadu while one is from Proddutur town. With this, the number of total coronavirus positive cases has risen to 130.

District collector Chevuru Harikiran announced that three patients have been discharged from the district Covid-19 hospital Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa. Those discharged are from Kadapa, Sambepalli and Jammalamadugu. With this, 28 coronavirus positive patients of the district are in hospital while 102 patients have been discharged.

Guntur district reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases. Of them, three each are from Chilakaluripeta and Yedlapadu, two from Narasaraopeta and one each from Penumaka, Chandavaram, Timmapuram, Tenali and Gorijavole.