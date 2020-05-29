66th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

165,387

6,000

Recovered

70,920

1,810

Deaths

4,711

81

Maharashtra59546186161982 Tamil Nadu1937210548148 Delhi162817495316 Gujarat155728003960 Rajasthan80674815180 Madhya Pradesh74534050321 Uttar Pradesh71704215197 West Bengal45361668295 Andhra Pradesh3245213359 Bihar3185105015 Karnataka253381847 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2158194640 Jammu and Kashmir203685927 Odisha16608877 Haryana150488119 Kerala10895558 Assam8801044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 29 May 2020 AP reports 54 new Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP reports 54 new Covid-19 cases, one death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published May 29, 2020, 7:36 am IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 7:36 am IST
Dozens of positives being detected among guest workers arriving in Andhra Pradesh
Construction workers have resumed work near the Yendada junction in Visakhapatnam. The state's tally of coronavirus positive cases is growing due to the spread of the virus among the guest workers. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)
 Construction workers have resumed work near the Yendada junction in Visakhapatnam. The state's tally of coronavirus positive cases is growing due to the spread of the virus among the guest workers. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has registered 54 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of total confirmed infections to 2,841 on Thursday. One more Covid-19 patient from Kurnool died of the pathogen, taking the total death toll to 59.

The state health department, in its bulletin, reported that 824 coronavirus patients are hospital while 1,958 have been discharged. Of 9,858 samples tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 54 tested positive for coronavirus while 45 have been discharged. Among the new cases, four – two from Nellore and one each from Guntur and Chittoor, have links to the Koyembedu market in Tamil Nadu.

 

The health department also reported 111 cumulative Covid-19 positive cases from foreign returnees. All these cases are active. With regard to cumulative cases from other states, 293 have tested coronavirus positive on Thursday. Of them, 126 are active while 23 have been discharged.

In Visakhapatnam, a pharmacist working for a well-known doctor tested positive for Covid-19 along with his five family members residing in Madhuravada. The doctor and his wife are undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital after both of them tested positive within a gap of two days.

Health officials said the doctor had treated a man from One Town area in the city at his hospital located on the beach road. After the man tested positive for coronavirus, health officials conducted tests on the doctor and his wife. Both tested positive. Health personnel have got busy with the survey of primary and secondary contacts of the pharmacist. Another positive case has been reported from Dandu Bazaar near Jagadamba junction, the hub of positive cases.

In Kadapa district, three new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported. Among them, one is a Kuwait returnee, another is from Tamil Nadu while one is from Proddutur town. With this, the number of total coronavirus positive cases has risen to 130.

District collector Chevuru Harikiran announced that three patients have been discharged from the district Covid-19 hospital Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa. Those discharged are from Kadapa, Sambepalli and Jammalamadugu. With this, 28 coronavirus positive patients of the district are in hospital while 102 patients have been discharged.

Guntur district reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases. Of them, three each are from Chilakaluripeta and Yedlapadu, two from Narasaraopeta and one each from Penumaka, Chandavaram, Timmapuram, Tenali and Gorijavole.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh coronavirus, migrant workers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

US President Donald Trump on Thursday. (AFP)

India denies any recent contact between Trump and Modi over India-China border row

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and her supporters throw social distancing norms to the winds as she participates in the inauguration of the LB Nagar flyover in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Now, a new record every day: Telangana records 158 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Migrant workers and families gather in front of a police station to get transferred to a railway station to board a special train to Bihar. (AFP)

Highest per-day spike of 827 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, death toll up to 145

A man holds a locust in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (PTI)

Five-man panel to study locust threat to Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court orders states to foot the bill for guest workers' travel

A worker's family waits outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to board a train to their native on Wednesday. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Kerala government resumes sale of liquor via its BevQ app

A liquor shop in Kochi on Thursday. (DC Photo)

India records 6,566 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total stands at 1,58,333

The tally as on 8 am, May 28.

Mangammanapalya adds six more cases to Bengaluru's coronavirus worries

Representational image. (PTI)

Watch: Toddler tries to wake dead mother in Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station

The video grab shows the child trying to pull the blanket off his mother
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham