TOEFL to be revamped from August, duration to be cut

New Delhi: The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is set to undergo a revamp from August with the duration shortened and scores mentioning the best sections of an individual’s test if the exam is taken more than once.

The Educational Testing Services (ETS), known for conducting the global TOEFL and GRE tests, is working on the changes.

“A growing number of institutions are acknowledging the value of seeing applicants’ best section scores when they take a standardised test more than once,” said ETS’ Srikant Gopal, executive director of TOEFL Programme.

The duration of the test will be shortened by 30 minutes and the number of questions in three sections — reading, listening and speaking — will be reduced. Currently, the duration of the test is three-and-half hours.

“We are also introducing a feature called ‘MyBest scores’ which will combine test takers’ best scores for each section from all valid TOEFL scores from the previous two years. The option will allow test takers to show their best overall test performance to institutions making important admissions decisions,” Mr Gopal said.