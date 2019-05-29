Rahul’s offer to quit ‘suicidal’, says Lalu Prasad

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday termed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign as suicidal and said it would amount to “falling into the BJP’s trap”.

“Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit from his post would be suicidal not only for his party but for all social and political force battling against the Sangh Parivar. It will amount to falling into the BJP’s trap. Opposition parties had contested the election with a goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative”, Mr Yadav said this while analysing the results of the recently concluded general election.

His statement has come amid reports that AICC President Rahul Gandhi is adamant to quit from his post following his party’s dismal performance in the election. RJD and other regional parties had contested election in an alliance with the Congress party in Bihar.

Mr Yadav is currently undergoing treatment for multiple serious ailments at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS) Ranchi after he was convicted in the fodder scam cases in December 2017.

Reports suggest that poor performance of grand alliance in Bihar and Jharkhand had upset the imprisoned leader to an extent that he had stopped taking his food for two days. RJD sources, however, said that he finally took his meal on Sunday after doctors worried for his health requested that food intake was necessary for his medication.

The NDA comprising of BJP, JD(U) and LJP won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar. Congress managed to win only Kishanganj seat.